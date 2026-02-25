States push harder to make drivers clear snow and ice

Fresh off a winter blast in the Northeast, snow and ice are on every driver’s mind.

First, it’s about plows and clearing roads. Next, it’s about sheets of ice flying off cars and trucks like missiles.

Some states already have rules about clearing snow and ice. Others use unsafe-driving or load-securement laws to write tickets.

Maryland

In Maryland, lawmakers want drivers to clean off their vehicles before hitting the road.

The House Environment and Transportation Committee recently met to discuss a bill that would require drivers to make a real effort to clear snow and ice from the hood, trunk, windshield and roof. For large trucks, that includes the top of the trailer.

Delegate Edith Patterson, D-Pomfret, says too many drivers only clear a small patch on the windshield and roll out.

“Winter driving presents serious challenges. Those risks increase significantly when snow and ice are allowed to remain on vehicles,” Patterson said.

Under HB474, failing to clear snow and ice would be a secondary offense. Police couldn’t stop someone just for that.

Fines would start at $25 for cars and $75 for large trucks. Repeat offenders could face fines up to $1,000.

If flying snow or ice causes a crash resulting in damage, injury or death, fines could climb from $200 for motorists to $1,500 for truck drivers.

Louis Campion of the Maryland Motor Truck Association said the bill addresses a challenging issue for truck drivers. However, his group supports the bill.

“We acknowledge that falling snow and ice from all vehicles creates a dangerous situation,” he said. “It is a more difficult situation to come up with solutions for large commercial trucks. But it is a safety issue, and we want to be part of the solution.”

The bill awaits changes in committee. A Senate version, SB698, is scheduled for a committee hearing on March 4.

Delaware

In Delaware, lawmakers want even tougher enforcement.

SB233 is sponsored by Sen. Bryan Townsend, D-Newark. His bill would allow police to pull drivers over for failing to clear snow and ice.

Basic fines would range from $25 to $75. If ice causes damage or injury, drivers could face fines of up to $1,000. Truckers could face $1,500 fines.

Drivers could only be ticketed once every 24 hours. New buildup while driving would be exempt.

Townsend says people need to take the issue seriously.

SB233 is in committee.

Pennsylvania

In Pennsylvania, clearing snow and ice is already the law.

Police can cite drivers if snow or ice buildup looks like a threat to people or property.

Sen. Lisa Boscola, D-Northampton, led the charge at the statehouse to pass the rule. She has since called for creating a grant program to fund snow-removal equipment, especially for commercial vehicles.

The idea is to make available grants to individual businesses, service areas, weigh stations and terminals.

Funding options could include public-private partnerships and existing programs aimed at improving road safety.

The bill, SB569, is in the Senate Transportation Committee.

OOIDA concern

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association warns that while flying ice is a real danger, there’s no easy or safe way for drivers to climb on top of a trailer in freezing weather.

The group says safety matters – but so does reality. Without better access to removal equipment, truckers are stuck between safety laws and unsafe conditions. LL

