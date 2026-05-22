States move to slam brakes on self-driving trucks

Autonomous trucks are no longer some far-off idea – they’re already hitting highways, and states are fighting to keep control before the rules fall behind.

More than half the states already have laws on the books. But the technology is advancing so quickly that many of those rules already look outdated.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association says autonomous trucking could bring benefits, but it also sparks major worries about highway safety and trucking jobs.

Land Line has reported that the federal government still has no clear nationwide safety standards for self-driving vehicles. Meanwhile, state laws are a patchwork – some tough, some weak, and some almost nonexistent.

Now, states are rushing to either crack down harder on autonomous trucks or throw the doors open even wider for them.

Colorado

Colorado lawmakers made a late-session sprint to crack down on autonomous trucks.

In the final days of the regular session, lawmakers voted to send a bill to Gov. Jared Polis that would require a CDL holder to be inside the vehicle.

The bill picked up steam at the statehouse after lawmakers stripped a provision that would have allowed voters to decide whether to ban autonomous trucks on Colorado roads.

That provision was originally added to work around the governor. Last year, Polis vetoed a nearly identical bill.

At the time, he warned the rule could choke off innovation that might actually make roads safer.

Hoping for a different outcome this year, lawmakers sent another version to his desk focused on self-driving trucks over 26,000 pounds.

HB1286 would require the truck driver to monitor the autonomous system and jump in to stop unsafe or illegal driving.

A licensed driver would also have to stay in the driver’s seat when hauling hazmat.

Drivers who violate the rule could get hit with $1,000 fines. A second offense would bring a $2,000 fine. Any violations after that would double the fine again.

Alaska

Alaska lawmakers are racing the clock on a bill to put guardrails on autonomous trucks.

HB217 would ban autonomous trucks weighing more than 10,000 pounds from hauling goods or commerce across the state.

There’s one exception: A qualified human safety operator could still ride inside the truck. That person would have to be legally qualified to drive the vehicle.

The operator would also need to be ready to take over if something goes wrong.

Supporters say the bill is all about keeping roads safe. They point to Alaska’s brutal weather and the lack of proof that self-driving trucks can safely handle snow and ice.

Rep. Ted Eischeid, D-Anchorage, said having a real driver inside a massive truck gives people peace of mind.

The bill has already passed the House. It is now moving through the Senate before lawmakers are scheduled to adjourn this week.

Missouri

Missouri lawmakers fell short in their push to clear the way for autonomous trucks.

HB2069 would have opened Missouri roads to fully driverless trucks and cars. The vehicles could operate as long as they meet safety, insurance and certification standards.

The state would oversee registration. Cities and local governments would be barred from blocking or regulating the vehicles themselves.

Supporters argued the state needs clear rules now. They said removing more human drivers from the equation could help reduce crashes.

Labor groups pushed back hard.

Missouri AFL-CIO President Jacob Hummel warned the proposal could put transportation and delivery workers at risk of losing jobs.

The bill cleared the House, but the Senate didn’t bring it up for a final floor vote before the session ended. LL

More Land Line coverage of state news is available.