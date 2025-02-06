States issue commercial vehicle travel restrictions during winter storm

With winter storms impacting parts of the Northeast, officials in New Jersey have issued commercial vehicle restrictions for multiple interstate highways.

On Wednesday, Feb. 5, the New Jersey Department of Transportation announced restrictions for commercial vehicles traveling through the state during the impending storm. The restrictions – which took effect at midnight on Wednesday – impact the following highways:

Interstate 78 (entire length)

Interstate 80 (entire length)

Interstate 280 (entire length)

Interstate 287 (entire length)

State Route 440, from the Outerbridge Crossing to I-287

Officials said the restrictions would remain in place “until further notice” and apply to all tractor-trailers, empty straight CDL-weighted trucks, passenger vehicles pulling trailers, recreational vehicles and motorcycles.

The travel restrictions on commercial vehicles do not apply to trucks traveling on the New Jersey Turnpike, the Garden State Parkway or the Atlantic City Expressway. For truckers traversing the state during the storm, NJDOT is encouraging them to “pull off in truck stops to wait out the storm.”

Other restrictions on commercial vehicle travel

Pennsylvania has also begun implementing vehicle restrictions through the treacherous conditions caused by the winter storm.

As of 7 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, the state had placed restrictions on all commercial vehicle travel along the following roadways:

Interstate 70 from Pennsylvania Turnpike Interstate 76 to the Maryland border

I-78 (entire length)

Interstate 79 from Pennsylvania Turnpike I-76 to the end of I-79 North

I-80 from Exit 4 to the New Jersey border

Interstate 81 from the Maryland border to I-80

Interstate 83 (entire length)

Interstate 99 (entire length)

Interstate 376 from Toll 376 to I-80

State Route 22/322 from state Route 119 to I-99

Interstate 180 (entire length)

Interstate 283 (entire length)

State route 33 (entire length)

PennDOT said the travel restrictions would “be lifted as quickly as possible when conditions are safe.”

Planning ahead during winter conditions is critical for truckers. You can monitor road conditions and chain laws by state on Land Line’s website under the “resources” tab. LL