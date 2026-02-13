States impose weight restrictions

Seasonal weight limit regulations have been or will be enacted in several Midwestern states in the near future.

On Feb. 6, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation declared the “frozen road law” was in effect statewide.

WisDOT said the frozen road law allows heavier loads for trucks carrying logs cut crosswise (not including chips) as well as salt and sand for winter maintenance.

An interactive map displaying seasonal weight restrictions is available online.

State transportation officials said temperature forecasts are monitored to help determine when roads are frozen to accommodate heavier loads.

Highways are officially frozen statewide, and the frozen road law will be in effect starting Friday, Feb. 6 at 12:01 a.m. The frozen road law allows vehicles hauling abrasives or salt for highway winter maintenance and certain forest products to carry more weight. pic.twitter.com/xQFbDXx754 — Wisconsin DOT (@WisconsinDOT) February 5, 2026

Michigan will begin enforcing spring weight restrictions on Tuesday, Feb. 17.

The restrictions apply to all state trunk line highways north of the Indiana/Ohio border.

Routes designated as “all-season routes” will not have any reduction in legal axle weight.

On routes designated as “seasonal,” there will be a 25% weight reduction for rigid pavements and a 35% reduction for flexible pavements.

Extended permits will be valid for oversize only in the weight-restricted area.

Single-trip permits will not be issued within the restricted area for overweight loads or loads exceeding 14 feet in width, 11 axles and 150 feet in overall length.

More information about spring weight restrictions is available on MDOT’s website.

Annual spring weight restrictions begin Tuesday to protect Michigan’s roads https://t.co/S1JUB4qn26 pic.twitter.com/IVNl3RKZBt — Michigan DOT (@MichiganDOT) February 13, 2026

Seasonal load restrictions in South Dakota take effect on Feb. 16 in the Pierre, S.D. region and on highways near Rapid City, Aberdeen and Mitchell on Feb. 17.

SDDOT said it will continue to monitor daily high and low temperatures to avoid imposing restrictions longer than necessary.

Additionally, the state DOT said reducing the number of miles that must be load-restricted remains a focus of its highway construction program.

A detailed list of affected highways is listed on the SDDOT website. LL

2026 State Spring Load Limit Restrictions – Feb. 16-20, 2026 A map of state-proposed spring load restrictions and a list of county roads are both posted on the South Dakota Truck Info website at https://t.co/otWhiZ73qj and on the SD511 website at https://t.co/u7cdH6iUtU. pic.twitter.com/qG5u7ikFjP — SDDOT (@SouthDakotaDOT) February 13, 2026

