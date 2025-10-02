‘States have failed’ on English proficiency, trucker tells Fox Noticias

If English-proficiency requirements have been on the books for decades, how has the issue become so prevalent in recent years?

According to Natasha Cruz-Sanchez, an OOIDA member and bilingual truck driver, the problem starts at the ground level.

“Unfortunately, the states have failed. The system is broken,” Cruz-Sanchez said in a Wednesday, Oct. 1 interview with Fox Noticias. “And when we have a person who may not know the language and still signs (off), we cannot blame the truck driver. No one has a license if someone does not (add their signature). Something that I think is very important to remember is that when we prepare for the license exams, the reality is that reading comprehension is not measured, and people memorize the answers. So until there is an exam that determines the level of English and the comprehension, unfortunately, these accidents will continue to happen.”

That is why Cruz-Sanchez submitted a petition to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, asking for English-proficiency qualifications to be made an endorsement – similar to the endorsements used for hazardous materials or tankers.

In a letter dated Aug. 29, Cruz-Sanchez told FMCSA that making English proficiency an endorsement would create a uniform standard for compliance.

Recent high-profile crashes have placed a spotlight on the safety concerns surrounding commercial drivers who lack basic English skills. The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has said for years that drivers who are unable to read road signs and communicate with law enforcement officers create a safety hazard.

Cruz-Sanchez’s proposal is being called, “The Safe Communication Act: English Language Proficiency Endorsement for Truckers.”

“This would make ELP a clearly testable, verifiable and standardized credential, consistent across all jurisdictions,” wrote Cruz-Sanchez, who is a bilingual truck driver. “Such a reform would enhance legal clarity, uphold safety standards and promote fair and equal treatment for all commercial drivers.”

Specific provisions in the petition can be found here.

During a recent interview on “Trucking with OOIDA,” Cruz-Sanchez said that the Department of Transportation needs to take a new approach in order to improve highway safety – one that starts with making sure only qualified drivers receive CDLs.

“Why don’t we address this issue from the very beginning instead of trying to put a temporary fix that clearly is not working?” she asked. LL