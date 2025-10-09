States expand move-over rules to cover all road users

Work continues in multiple states to address needed changes to move-over laws.

Such laws have been in place in all states for more than a decade. Protections were first applied for emergency vehicles. Many states have since expanded their protections to include vehicles such as road service, utility and tow trucks.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association and others have long advocated to include large trucks and others in the commonsense rule.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, about 3,500 people were killed in crashes nationwide while standing outside of disabled vehicles over a recent 10-year period.

In recent years, more than half of all states have acted to include all highway users under move-over laws.

Four states have acted so far this year to amend rules to cover all highway users. The states are California, Kansas, New Hampshire and West Virginia.

Kansas, New Hampshire and West Virginia revisions are already in effect. The California rule change takes effect Jan. 1, 2026.

Wisconsin

One Wisconsin Assembly bill would expand the state’s existing move-over rule.

Wisconsin law states that drivers must change lanes or reduce speed when approaching emergency or roadside assistance vehicles stopped on or near the roadway.

The Assembly Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee met recently to discuss a bill that would apply move-over protections to all disabled vehicles along the roadside.

Rep. Jim Piwowarczyk, R-Hubertus, told the committee that existing rules do not protect ordinary drivers. He highlighted an incident with a truck driver who was fatally hit while changing a flat tire for a motorist near Rothschild, Wis.

“These individuals face the same dangers as tow truck drivers or first responders, yet they are not protected under our current statutes,” Piwowarczyk testified.

He added that AB409 would help protect all road users.

The bill would require drivers to move over or slow down when approaching any disabled vehicle.

The protection would apply for any vehicle along the roadside displaying warning or hazard lights, emergency flares or other emergency warning devices placed near the vehicle. It would also apply if at least one person were attending the vehicle and was visible to passing drivers.

The committee has since voted 11-2 to advance the bill.

Massachusetts

In Massachusetts, a Senate bill would add to the list of vehicles covered under the state’s move-over rule.

State law mandates that drivers change lanes or reduce speed when approaching stationary emergency, maintenance or recovery vehicles with flashing lights on highways.

S2547 would add a utility vehicle and a disabled vehicle to the listed of protected vehicles. A disabled vehicle would be defined as a nonemergency vehicle that is stationary and located on the shoulder or breakdown lane of a roadway or highway.

The bill is in the Senate Ways and Means Committee.

New Jersey

The move-over rule in New Jersey could soon be revised.

Garden State law includes protection for certain vehicles along the roadside. Specifically, drivers are required to move over or slow down when approaching a stationary vehicle with flashing hazard lights, road flares or reflective triangles. If changing lanes is not possible, drivers must slow down “below the posted speed limit.”

Only stationary emergency services, highway maintenance, tow trucks and sanitation vehicles are protected.

Assembly lawmakers approved legislation to revise the rule. A4813 would require drivers to move over or slow down for any stationary vehicle regardless of whether it utilizes flashing, blinking or alternating lights, flashing hazard lights, road flares or reflective triangles.

The bill has since advanced from the Senate Transportation Committee to the full Senate. If approved by the full chamber without changes, A4813 would head to the governor. LL

