States enact, pursue changes to truck platoon rules

Action continues at statehouses to revise rules on the use of autonomous large vehicles, and other changes to accommodate driver-assistive truck platooning technology.

Arkansas and Mississippi have acted in recent weeks to sign into law bills to authorize autonomous vehicles.

The states are the 30th and 31st to allow autonomous vehicles through legislation, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Another six states permit testing of affected vehicles that operate without a driver through executive order. Five more states allow autonomous vehicles via legislation and executive order.

Advocates say truck platooning saves fuel due to reduced aerodynamic drag, lessen traffic congestion, and improve highway safety. Some supporters acknowledge it works best on relatively flat, divided highways outside of populated areas.

Critics question how automated vehicles and traditional vehicles will interact on roadways. Others doubt whether widespread use of the technology is realistic.

In addition, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s John A. Volpe National Transportation Systems Center reports that Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations are likely to get in the way of automated technology.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association recognizes that the rapid development of autonomous technology has a lot of potential. However, the Association points out the technology poses challenges as it relates to commercial vehicles and highway safety.

Arkansas

The new Arkansas law revises the state’s existing truck platooning rules.

Since 2017, the state has allowed platooning as long as an actively engaged driver was in each cab of affected trucks. Trucks in a platoon also are permitted to be within 200 feet of the lead truck.

Previously HB1321, the new law loosens the driver requirement to instead authorize only the lead truck to have a driver in the cab.

Mississippi

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has signed into law a bill to revise truck platooning rules.

State law has exempts platooning vehicles from the 300-feet following distance minimum while traveling on divided multi-lane highways in each direction. Platoons are limited to two trucks.

The state Department of Transportation and the Department of Public Safety are required to approve any plans for platooning operations.

The new law amends statute to permit operation of platoons on state roadways without a human driver in trailing vehicles.

Affected vehicles must be fully engaged to operate without a human driver behind the wheel.

California

A California bill moving through the Assembly is intended to restrict the use of autonomous trucks on state roadways.

Since 2015, the operation of autonomous trucks on state roadways is prohibited. State law, however, allows for testing and operation of autonomous vehicles weighing less than 10,000 pounds without a driver behind the wheel.

The state Department of Motor Vehicles is considering changes to the ban on autonomous trucks.

The Assembly Transportation Committee voted unanimously to advance a bill to address a possible rule change.

Specifically, AB316 would prohibit the operation of autonomous vehicles with a gross vehicle weight of at least 10,001 pounds from operation for testing purposes, transporting goods, or transporting passengers without a “human safety operator physically present” in the vehicle during operation.

A bill analysis states that AB316 “strikes a balance between technological advancement and the public good. It allows for the testing and further development of autonomous heavy-duty vehicles.

“Companies can continue to test fully driverless technology on private tracks as they work out the bugs and further develop the technology.”

The bill is in the Assembly Communications and Conveyance Committee.

Kentucky

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has vetoed a bill to amend the state’s requirement for truck platooning.

The state authorizes truck platooning. The rule excludes the trailing vehicle in the platoon from the state’s 2-second rule for following distance, regardless of speed.

Additionally, a human driver is required to be behind the wheel of a trailing platoon vehicle.

The General Assembly approved a bill, HB135, to authorize only the lead vehicle in the platoon to have a human driver behind the wheel. A requirement was included that trailing vehicles be fully engaged.

Beshear cited safety concerns for his action.

“House Bill 135 is ambiguous and broad, and does not provide enough specifics, including about how it can be implemented, monitored, and enforced,” Beshear wrote in his veto message. “House Bill 135 also does not address questions about the safety and security of autonomous vehicles.”

He added “other states that have passed provisions for fully autonomous vehicles have done so after careful study and consideration, and with extensive testing periods that require a licensed human being to be behind the wheel.”

Missouri

A Missouri Senate bill would authorize self-driving trucking on state roadways.

The Senate Transportation, Infrastructure and Public Safety Committee voted last month to advance a bill that would permit a group of individual vehicles to use use vehicle-to-vehicle communications to travel uniformly at electronically coordinated speeds.

SB188 also addresses following distances of affected vehicles.

State law prohibits large vehicles from following another such vehicle within 300 feet on a highway.

The legislation would exempt from the following distance rule non-lead vehicles in platoons.

SB188 awaits possible consideration by the full Senate.

Tennessee

A Tennessee bill on the topic appears to be stalled.

State law authorizes a person to operate a platoon on state roadways if certain conditions are met, including the requirement the operator behind the wheel of each commercial vehicle in the platoon holds a valid CDL.

SB83 would change the requirements for drivers of commercial vehicles in a platoon. Specifically, statute would be amended to require only the operator behind the wheel of the lead platoon vehicle to have an appropriately endorsed CDL.

The bill is in a subcommittee of the Senate Transportation and Safety Committee. LL

More Land Line coverage of state news is available.