States enact, pursue changes to autonomous truck, platooning rules

Action is being taken at statehouses to revise rules on the use of autonomous large vehicles and other changes to accommodate driver-assistive truck platooning technology.

Arkansas and Mississippi have acted to sign into law bills to authorize autonomous vehicles. In California, pursuit continues at the statehouse to rein in autonomous commercial vehicles.

Advocates say truck platooning saves fuel due to reduced aerodynamic drag, lessens traffic congestion, and improves highway safety. Some supporters acknowledge it works best on relatively flat, divided highways outside of populated areas.

Critics question how automated vehicles and traditional vehicles will interact on roadways. Others doubt whether widespread use of the technology is realistic.

In addition, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s John A. Volpe National Transportation Systems Center reports that Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations are likely to get in the way of automated technology.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association recognizes that the rapid development of autonomous technology has a lot of potential. However, the Association points out the technology poses challenges as it relates to commercial vehicles and highway safety.

California

A California bill halfway through the statehouse is intended to restrict the use of autonomous trucks on state roadways.

Since 2015, the operation of autonomous trucks on state roadways is prohibited. State law, however, allows for testing and operation of autonomous vehicles weighing less than 10,000 pounds without a driver behind the wheel.

The state Department of Motor Vehicles is considering changes to the ban on autonomous trucks.

The Assembly voted 69-4 to advance a bill to address a possible rule change.

Sponsored by Assembly member Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters, AB316 would prohibit the operation of autonomous vehicles with a gross vehicle weight of at least 10,001 pounds from operation for testing purposes, transporting goods, or transporting passengers without a “human safety operator physically present” in the vehicle during operation.

A bill analysis states that AB316 “strikes a balance between technological advancement and the public good. It allows for the testing and further development of autonomous heavy-duty vehicles.

“Companies can continue to test fully driverless technology on private tracks as they work out the bugs and further develop the technology.”

The bill next heads to the Senate.

OOIDA welcomes legislative pursuit on autonomous vehicles

The truckers’ group says while autonomous technologies might improve safety under certain conditions, they create new risks with dangerous outcomes.

OOIDA President Todd Spencer adds it is difficult to fully understand what effect autonomous vehicles will have on the trucking industry.

“Without more data about how (autonomous vehicles) will function and their impact on the industry, OOIDA is concerned that legislators and regulators will put on blinders and push for more technology as the answer to the industry’s problems without considering the negative impacts of these technologies,” Spencer wrote in a previous letter to Aguiar-Curry. “It is difficult to fully understand what effect AVs will have on the trucking industry.

“Regardless of their potential, it is important to understand the implications that AVs will have on public roadways.”

In addition to safety concerns, Spencer said it is important for California to “more fully consider the practical implications that eliminating the human driver from the cab might have on the economy.”

Action elsewhere

New laws in two states cover truck platooning rules.

In Arkansas, action taken at the statehouse revises the state’s existing platooning rules.

Since 2017, the state has permitted platooning as long as an actively engaged driver was located in each cab of affected trucks. Trucks in a platoon also are permitted to be within 200 feet of the lead truck.

Previously HB1321, the new law loosens the driver requirement to instead authorize only the lead truck to have a driver in the cab.

The effective date is Aug. 1.

A new Mississippi law also revises truck platooning rules.

State law has exempted platooning vehicles from the 300-feet following distance minimum while traveling on divided multilane highways in each direction. Platoons are limited to two trucks.

The state Department of Transportation and the Department of Public Safety are required to approve any plans for platooning operations.

The new law amends statute to permit operation of platoons on state roadways without a human driver in trailing vehicles.

Effective July 1, affected vehicles must be fully engaged to operate without a human driver behind the wheel. LL

