States crack down on drivers who don’t move over

Move-over laws aren’t standing still. States keep changing the rules to protect more vehicles – and more lives.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has long pushed for large trucks to be covered under these common-sense laws.

Every state has had a move-over law since 2012. At first, they only protected police, fire and ambulances. Later, many states added tow trucks, road crews and utility vehicles.

Now the push is growing to protect anyone stopped on the side of the road.

With so many vehicles covered, the rules can get confusing. The safest move? Slow down and move over anytime you see a vehicle stopped on the shoulder.

To make things clearer, 29 states now protect all highway users. Four of those changes happened just last year.

California is one of the latest to act. Its updated rule took effect Jan. 1.

New Jersey

New Jersey just expanded its law in a big way.

Before, the rule covered emergency vehicles, highway workers, tow trucks and sanitation vehicles. Drivers had to move over or slow down for vehicles with flashing lights, flares or reflective triangles.

If you couldn’t change lanes, you had to slow below the speed limit.

Now, under a new law, drivers must move over for any vehicle stopped on the roadside – even if there are no flashing lights.

The new law took effect last month.

Hawaii

Hawaii could be next.

Since 2012, Hawaii law requires drivers to move over for stopped emergency vehicles or tow trucks with flashing lights. If moving over is not possible, drivers must slow down.

Two bills – HB1692 and SB2026 – would require drivers to slow down and change lanes for any stopped vehicle showing hazard lights, cones, flares or other warning signs.

The Hawaii Transportation Association says the issue is simple: keep truck drivers and others alive on the roadside.

“Commercial drivers routinely stop along roadways for legitimate operational reasons,” the group testified. “When a commercial vehicle is stopped on the shoulder, the driver often must exit the cab to assess or correct the issue. Without adequate traffic buffering, these workers are exposed to high-speed passing vehicles with little margin for error.”

Both bills are moving forward.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Representative Darius K. Kila (@darius.kila)

Ohio

Ohio lawmakers are moving to toughen the state’s move-over law.

Right now, the law protects emergency vehicles, public safety vehicles, some utility trucks and weight-enforcement vehicles. These vehicles are protected when stopped and using flashing or rotating lights.

SB16 would go further. It would protect any vehicle stopped in distress.

Under the bill, a vehicle counts as distressed if the driver uses flares, red lights, reflectors, flags, warning signs or flashing hazard lights.

Ohio Trucking Association President Thomas Balzer told lawmakers the bill is about setting clear rules to prevent injury.

“We strongly support SB16 because it provides clear expectations for all drivers when approaching a distressed vehicle,” Balzer said.

The Senate has already passed the bill. It now heads to the House Transportation Committee. LL

More Land Line coverage of state news is available.