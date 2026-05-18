States crack down on cargo theft rings hitting truckers

States are coming down hard on cargo theft this year.

Lawmakers are taking steps to crack down on organized theft rings by setting stronger prosecution rules, boosting penalties and creating attorney general task forces. Arkansas and North Carolina were among the first states to move on the issue.

The push at statehouses comes as the U.S. House approved a bill aimed at breaking up organized retail theft networks.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association says tougher cargo theft laws are long overdue and are meant to protect the truck drivers and businesses that keep the economy moving.

Tennessee

Tennessee just passed a new law targeting cargo theft crimes.

The law creates a legal definition for fraudulent freight theft. That includes schemes such as illegally rerouting loads, using fake identities to grab freight and transferring cargo to unauthorized third parties.

The law also makes it a specific crime to break into a cargo container and steal merchandise. Supporters say that gives police and prosecutors stronger tools to go after thieves.

Another major change treats fraudulent freight as an ongoing crime when multiple thefts are linked in a larger scheme.

The law also lays out how cargo theft reports and investigations must be handled.

Law enforcement agencies must document, track and investigate the theft reports as criminal cases.

Police agencies also cannot refuse a report simply because the physical theft occurred outside their jurisdiction.

Sen. Pat Marsh, R-Shelbyville, said the law targets a fast-growing type of cargo crime.

“This bill establishes a statutory definition of fraudulent freight theft and establishes a standardized freight theft reporting process,” Marsh said. “This legislation treats fraudulent freight theft as theft under Tennessee law.”

The law takes effect July 1.

An Arizona bill moving closer to becoming law would create a cargo theft task force.

The task force would bring together federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

SB1452 would allow the group to investigate cargo theft crimes and work with industry leaders on prevention plans.

Tony Bradley of the Arizona Trucking Association said cargo theft has exploded into a much bigger problem.

“Cargo theft is a rising issue in our industry. A lot of us think of cargo theft as the Goodfellas, where somebody is taking stuff off the back of a truck,” Bradley said. “It is now a very sophisticated international crime issue, and Arizona is a hotspot.”

The bill defines cargo theft broadly. It includes fraud, deception and identity scams used to steal freight.

The law would cover theft tied to commercial trucks, trailers, railcars, intermodal containers, warehouses, freight hubs, distribution centers and other parts of the supply chain.

The Attorney General would also have to send yearly reports to the governor and lawmakers detailing the task force’s work.

House lawmakers approved changes to the bill. The Senate must now sign off before it heads to the governor.

California lawmakers are also moving to create a cargo theft task force.

CargoNet regularly ranks California as the nation’s top hotspot for cargo theft. The state also saw theft cases rise during the first three months of the year.

SB1019 would create a task force focused on cargo theft, freight diversion, embezzlement, unlawful taking and fraudulent cargo schemes.

The task force would include at least six law enforcement officials and industry professionals. Members would review investigations, share intelligence and track ongoing cases.

The group would investigate suspects, recommend prosecutions, identify new cargo theft tactics and develop prevention strategies.

Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, said cargo crime is hammering California’s freight system.

“Our farms, factories, energy producers and retailers depend on the freight network that works safely, efficiently, and without criminal interference,” Grove said. “Unfortunately, that system is under coordinated attack by sophisticated criminal networks that operate across the state with little fear of consequence.”

She added that routes connected to California ports are being targeted. As a result, some shippers avoid California ports altogether.

The bill has already cleared two Assembly committees. It is waiting for more action.

Michigan

Michigan lawmakers are also pushing bills to impose tougher penalties on cargo thieves.

Rep. Mike Harris, R-Waterford, said business and police across the state are seeing a rise in cargo theft cases. Wayne County and Detroit have been flagged for theft tied to international criminal gangs.

Harris introduced two bills designed to hit thieves harder.

One bill, HB5125, would allow prosecutors to seek prison sentences of up to 10 years in cargo theft cases involving stolen freight. Those sentences could be stacked with penalties from other crimes tied to the same incident.

“International criminal networks have identified Michigan as a prime target for cargo theft, and law enforcement needs stronger tools to fight back,” Harris said. “This plan increases penalties for cargo theft so we can bring the full force of our justice system against anyone targeting Michigan businesses or consumers.”

The second bill, HB5126, would classify cargo theft as a Class D property felony. Violators would face up to 10 years in prison.

“Breaking into rail cars or shipping containers to steal vehicles or high-value goods requires planning, coordination and organized criminal support,” Harris said. “Treating these crimes the same as ordinary theft fails to recognize their scale and complexity.”

House lawmakers approved both bills this spring. They are now in the Senate. LL

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