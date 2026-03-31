States crack down on a winter danger most drivers ignore

State lawmakers are going after a winter problem that can turn highways into chaos in seconds – snow and ice flying off vehicles.

Some states already require drivers to clear it before hitting the road.

Those states include Alabama, Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Wisconsin.

Other states don’t spell it out, but they still hand out tickets using unsafe driving or load securement laws.

Maryland

Maryland lawmakers are closing in on a rule that would require drivers to clear snow and ice before they roll.

A Senate committee approved a bill requiring drivers to make a real effort to clear the hood, trunk, windshield and roof. For large trucks, that also includes the top of the trailer.

Sen. Cory McCray, D-Baltimore City, said the state rules already ban anything that blocks a driver’s view. His bill clarifies that it includes snow and ice.

“It’s simply saying that if snow comes down, ice comes down, we have to make sure that we clean off our cars.”

SB698 would require “reasonable efforts” to clear snow or ice from all exposed surfaces.

Fines would start at $25 for cars and $75 for large trucks.

Police couldn’t pull someone over just for that. But if they stop you for something else, you could still get a ticket.

If flying snow or ice causes a crash resulting in damage, injury or death, fines could increase from $200 for motorists to $1,500 for truckers.

There are limits. Drivers wouldn’t be cited if clearing the vehicle would break workplace safety rules or put them at risk.

AAA and the Maryland Motor Truck Association back the bill.

AAA’s Ragina Ali told lawmakers of recent incidents in the state where snow and ice flew off vehicles, injuring road users.

She said that while most drivers do clear their windshields and rear windows for visibility, they often neglect to clear the top of the roof or the trunk.

“Senate Bill 698 strives to change this dangerous behavior by simply requiring drivers to make reasonable efforts to remove from exposed vehicle surfaces accumulated snow and ice,” Ali said.

Louis Campion of the trucking group said the danger is real for all vehicles – but tougher to fix for trucks.

“It is a more difficult situation to come up with solutions for large commercial trucks. But it is a safety issue, and we want to be part of the solution,” he said.

The Senate passed the bill unanimously. SB698 is set for House committee review this week.

Delaware

Work continues in Delaware to enforce stricter rules.

SB233 would allow police to pull over drivers for failing to clear snow and ice.

Fines would range from $25 to $75. If ice causes damage or injuries, penalties could hit $1,000. Truckers could face $1,500 fines.

Drivers could only be ticketed once every 24 hours. New buildup during a trip wouldn’t count.

Sen. Bryan Townsend, D-Newark, said drivers need to take the threat seriously.

Pennsylvania

In Pennsylvania, it’s already the law.

Police can cite drivers if snow or ice looks like it could hit someone or damage property.

Sen. Lisa Boscola, D-Northampton, pushed the rule. She now wants more.

Her plan includes grants to help pay for snow and ice removal equipment – especially for trucks.

The idea: give businesses, truck stops, weigh stations and terminals tools to deal with the problem before it hits the road.

Funding options might include public-private partnerships. Existing programs aimed at enhancing road safety could also be tapped.

SB569 is in the Senate Transportation Committee.

OOIDA concern

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association says flying ice is a real danger – no argument there.

But they also point out a hard truth: there’s no easy way for many drivers to climb on top of a trailer in freezing weather.

Without better tools and access, truckers are stuck in the middle – caught between safety laws and risky conditions. LL

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