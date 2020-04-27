States continue to shuffle primary elections

States around the country have been busy in recent weeks rescheduling presidential and state primary elections amid ongoing concerns about coronavirus.

Voters in nearly half of all states cast presidential primary and/or state primary ballots prior to mid-March. The remaining states have been forced to make adjustments, or to at least strongly consider making adjustments, to their own election dates to help decide who will appear on November ballots.

The next state primary is scheduled for May 12 in Nebraska. Kansas has the next presidential primary scheduled for May 2. The Sunflower State election is all-mail voting.

Below is a listing of upcoming primary dates.

Registering to vote

Truckers who are registered to vote should make the effort to cast their ballots. Although primary elections typically don’t receive the same attention as the fall election, they can be just as important, if not more.

Primary ballots can include a variety of issues, and many that are of significance to the trucking industry.

Visit FightingForTruckers.com for information on steps to register to vote. A link is available at the bottom of the page.

Truckers who do not have Web access – or those who have questions or need assistance – can call the OOIDA Membership Department at 800-444-5791, ext. 4906.

