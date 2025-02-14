States consider bills to address left lane use

Left lane use for large trucks and other vehicles is a topic of legislation in multiple statehouses.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association and the National Motorists Association favor efforts to address left lane use. The groups say that blocking the left lane, whether intentional or not, results in reduced road safety and efficiency.

2024 laws ban trucks from left lane

A year ago, Colorado and Kentucky enacted rules to keep trucks out of the left lane.

In Colorado, trucks weighing at least 16,000 pounds are barred from continuous travel in the far-left lane on portions of Interstate 70. Specifically, affected trucks are prohibited from left lane travel on Floyd Hill, Glenwood Canyon, Georgetown Hill, the Eisenhower Tunnel, Dowd Junction and Vail Pass.

The restriction applies on stretches with at least three lanes traveling in one direction. Violators face fines up to $100.

Trucks are permitted to pass in the far-left lane.

The Kentucky law singles out truck tractors, trailers and semitrailers from travel in the far-left lane of certain highways. The rule applies on highways with at least three lanes traveling in the same direction.

Exceptions are made for entering or leaving a highway, for yielding to traffic coming onto the highway or for when traffic conditions exist which would prohibit safe use of the right or center lanes.

Minnesota

A Minnesota Senate bill also singles out trucks from far-left lane use.

State law already requires any vehicle moving at less than the normal speed of traffic to stay to the right. Violators face $50 fines. A $75 surcharge is added for failure to allow another vehicle to pass, bringing the total fine amount to $125.

Sponsored by Rep. Eric Lucero, R-Dayton, SF699 would go a step further to prohibit truck travel in the far-left lane. Exceptions would apply for circumstances that include overtaking or passing another vehicle.

The bill awaits consideration in the Senate Transportation Committee.

OOIDA opposition

OOIDA believes truck drivers are first-hand observers of the negative consequences of misguided traffic laws and that restricting trucks from certain lanes poses serious challenges for truckers that, while perhaps not intended, jeopardizes the safety of the traveling public.

“Lane restrictions create a ‘barrier effect,’ decreasing safety by creating dangerous merging and lane-changing conditions, more aggressive driving and ultimately increasing crashes,” the Association said.

Arizona

An Arizona House bill is intended to bring more attention to the state’s left lane law.

Arizona law requires that drivers traveling on all roads stay on the right half of the roadway when traveling below the normal speed of traffic. Exceptions are made for actions that include overtaking and passing another vehicle.

Truck drivers also must be to the right on highways with at least two lanes. Exceptions are made for passing a slower vehicle, turning left and exiting.

House lawmakers gave initial approval to a bill that would require the Arizona Department of Transportation to place advisory signs on two-lane portions of Interstates 8, 10 and 40 directing drivers to keep right.

HB2235 states that signage would read, “Left lane for passing only, slow traffic keep right.” Each sign would be accompanied by a smaller sign that reads, “$200 fine.”

Advocates have said the bill would put some teeth into the statute.

“This bill is long overdue. This slowpoke bill must pass,” Rep. Teresa Martinez, R-Casa Grande, said on the Senate floor.

She added that other states have the same rule with similar fine amounts.

The bill awaits a final House floor vote before moving to the Senate.

Florida

Two renewed Florida measures would amend left lane rules for all highway users.

Sunshine State law already prohibits traveling in the far-left lane “if the driver knows or reasonably should know” that he or she is being overtaken in that lane by a driver traveling at a higher rate of speed.

The rule applies to all travelers, even if they are driving the posted speed limit when the overtaking vehicle attempts to pass.

Nevertheless, large trucks are singled out in another rule to prohibit travel in the far-left or inside travel lane along rural stretches of interstate with at least three lanes in one direction.

Identical bills introduced at the statehouse would forbid any vehicle from continuous operation in the far-left lane of roadways with a posted speed of at least 65 mph. Exceptions to the rule would be made for actions that include overtaking and passing another vehicle or preparing to turn left.

H545/S636 include a provision that clarifies if the true far-left lane is a high-occupancy vehicle lane, the lane immediately to the right of such lane or left-turn lane would be considered the far-left lane.

Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, R-Fort Myers, has said her bill is about a more safe and efficient flow of traffic on high-speed highways.

“It simply provides that the left lane is for passing only, with some commonsense exceptions,” Persons-Mulicka previously testified.

Both bills await assignment to committee.

Missouri

A Missouri Senate bill would revise the state’s left lane law.

Missouri statute requires drivers on highways with at least two lanes of travel in the same direction to remain in the right-hand lane. Exceptions to the rule include overtaking and passing another vehicle, yielding to another vehicle entering the roadway or preparing to make a legal left turn.

One bill in the Senate Transportation, Infrastructure and Public Safety Committee, SB162, would create a minimum penalty for operating a vehicle in a passing lane when not passing or overtaking another vehicle.

The Missouri DOT would be required to place signs along major highways that specify the minimum fines for improper use of passing lanes. Signage would read, “Warning: Minimum $100/$500 fine for improper use of a passing lane.”

First-time offenders would receive a written warning. Warnings would be included in the driver’s record. Subsequent violations would result in fines.

Additionally, driver training programs in the state would be required to instruct new drivers on the legal use of passing lanes. LL

