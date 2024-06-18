States approve motorcycle lane-filtering rules

The operation of a motorcycle between traffic lanes is the topic of new laws in multiple states. The practice is commonly referred to as lane splitting, or lane filtering.

Advocates say the maneuver is beneficial because it saves motorcyclists time and fuel. They add that the practice reduces a motorcyclist’s risk of getting rear-ended in stop-and-go traffic.

But some people in the trucking industry and some with state transportation agencies have raised concerns about motorcyclists who attempt the maneuver around large trucks.

Riding between lanes, also known as lane splitting, lane filtering, or lane sharing, can be dangerous. Riding between lanes puts motorcyclists closer to other vehicles, making them more vulnerable to crashes.

States act on issue

California was the first state to adopt a rule to permit so-called lane splitting with motorcycles.

In 2016, the state authorized motorcyclists to travel between lanes at speeds up to 10 mph, provided that traffic is moving at 30 mph or less.

Utah followed suit three years later, permitting motorcyclists to move between stopped vehicles on roads with a posted speed limit of 45 mph or less.

When traffic is stopped, motorcyclists in the Beehive State are permitted to travel 15 mph or less on roadways with two adjacent lanes and to split travel lanes.

The lane-filtering rule includes permission for motorcyclists to move to the front of a traffic light. The maneuver is permitted for moving to the front when the vehicles being overtaken are stopped.

In 2021, Montana was added to the list of states to legalize lane filtering to overtake stopped or slow-moving traffic at a speed up to 20 mph.

Arizona enacted a law to permit lane filtering a year later. As a result, motorcyclists in the state traveling on congested highways are allowed to move between vehicles up to an intersection.

The law permits lane filtering to be completed on roadways with two lanes of traffic in the same direction with a speed limit up to 45 mph. Vehicles must be at a complete stop.

Additionally, motorcycles can travel only up to 15 mph to complete the maneuver.

Motorcycle lane filtering is legal in AZ under these conditions: Riding on a road with 2 or more travel lanes going in the same direction.

The posted speed limit on the road is <45 mph.

The motorcycle is traveling no faster than 15 mph.

Despite the recent trend to authorize lane splitting, about a dozen states still prohibit the action.

According to an Oregon Legislature analysis, the list of states to prohibit lane splitting and/or lane filtering includes Arkansas, Delaware, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas and West Virginia.

The maneuver continues to be a topic of discussion at statehouses.

Minnesota

The state of Minnesota is the most recent state to take action on the issue. Gov. Tim Walz has signed into law a lengthy transportation bill that includes a provision to allow lane splitting.

HF5247 states that a motorcyclist is permitted to overtake and pass another vehicle traveling in the same direction and within the same traffic lane as long as the motorcycle is moving at no more than 25 mph and no more than 15 mph above the speed of traffic.

The new rule also prohibits another vehicle operator from attempting to impede or prevent a motorcyclist from performing the maneuver.

Implementation of the new rule will not occur until July 1, 2025.

Colorado

A new Colorado law legalizes lane filtering.

Effective Aug. 7, motorcyclists are authorized to pass another vehicle in the same lane if traffic is stopped and the motorcycle is moving at 15 mph or less.

The maneuver is forbidden on the right shoulder or in a lane of traffic moving in the opposite direction.

A clarification is included that the move is forbidden once vehicles being overtaken or passed begin moving.

The new law includes a September 2027 sunset date.

The Colorado Department of Transportation will collect safety data over the next three years to determine whether the rules are worth continuing. If so, state lawmakers would be responsible for approving a new law.

Utah

In 2019, Utah passed a law permitting lane filtering.

In March of this year, Gov. Spencer Cox signed into law a bill to clarify what is permissible when performing the maneuver.

Rep. Stephanie Gricius, R-Salt Lake City, said the rule revision was requested by motorcyclists.

The new law states that lane filtering is permitted on roadways divided into two or more adjacent traffic lanes in the same direction of travel. Additionally, the maneuver is authorized on freeway off-ramps.

Lane filtering is prohibited on an on-ramp.

The clarification to state law took effect May 1.

Elsewhere, pursuits on the topic this year died at statehouses in Missouri, Oklahoma and Rhode Island. LL

