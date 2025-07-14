States adopt truck weight rule changes, extension

Truck weight is a transportation topic discussed on an annual basis at statehouses throughout the country.

Legislative pursuits often emphasize a particular commodity, such as construction materials, agricultural products or milk. In other instances, attention can be centered on increasing weight limits for all trucks.

Multiple states have acted this year to make rule revisions that affect certain truckloads.

Despite some claims that increased truck size and weight limits would provide benefits that include decreased congestion and reduced greenhouse gas emissions, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association is opposed to the pursuit.

The Association points out that studies conducted by the Transportation Research Board and the U.S. Department of Transportation provide enlightening conclusions.

Georgia

A new Georgia law extends permanently a truck weight rule for certain 88,000-pound trucks around the state.

Trucks traversing Georgia roadways are limited to a maximum gross weight of 80,000 pounds. Exceptions are made for haulers moving products that include forestry, live poultry, cotton, feed, concrete and solid waste. Affected loads are permitted to carry goods up to 84,000 pounds.

In 2023, Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law a bill to permit 88,000-pound agriculture and forestry hauls on roads other than federal highways – up from 84,000 pounds. Affected hauls can travel up to 150 miles from the farm or other processing facility where the load originated.

The authorization of a 10% variance was permitted for two years. The time limit was touted to give lawmakers time to work out a permanent compromise.

Kemp acted recently to remove the sunset clause through HB164.

The 13 metro Atlanta counties remain excluded from the higher weight limit.

Mississippi

In Mississippi, a new rule benefits concrete and solid waste haulers.

HB150 increases the maximum gross truck weight for concrete haulers and solid waste transport to 64,000 pounds for vehicles with three-axle configurations. A maximum gross weight limit of 72,000 pounds is set for vehicles with four-axle configurations.

Since July 1, the maximum axle distribution weights are 22,000 pounds for any single axle, 48,000 pounds for any two-axle tandem and 57,000 pounds for any three-axle tandem.

Nebraska

Milk haulers are the focus of a new Nebraska law now in effect.

LB561 creates a special permit to allow vehicles transporting raw milk from dairy farms to processing facilities to carry loads up to 15% heavier than the maximum legal weight limit. No single axle is permitted to bear more than 20,000 pounds.

Any damage caused to a prohibited bridge by overweight raw-milk vehicles would be the financial responsibility of the hauler.

A fiscal note attached to the bill reported that the damage done to the pavement from truck axle loads increases at an exponential rate as the load increases. The Nebraska DOT estimated the new truck weight limit will cause about 16 times more pavement damage.

Supporters said the change is necessary to improve the timeliness of processing raw milk. LL

