States adopt rules on red-light, speed cameras

The use of speed and red-light cameras are the focus of new rules enacted in multiple states. Elsewhere, related legislation was vetoed or remains active.

Red-light and/or speed cameras to nab drivers who disobey traffic rules are used in hundreds of communities around the nation, according to the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association contends the focus on the revenue-generating devices ignores the more logical and reasoned approach to roads and traffic: Keep traffic moving in as safe a manner as possible.

Kentucky

A new Kentucky law is intended to enhance safety in highway work zones.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reported nearly 300 injuries and seven fatalities in 2024 from 1,223 work zone crashes in the state. The majority of injuries and deaths were to people inside vehicles.

The new rule permits the state Department of Transportation to begin using speed cameras on affected highways.

Citations could be issued to drivers traveling more than 10 mph above the posted speed when workers are present.

A police officer would be responsible to issue a speeding citation. The officer must be stationed in or near the end of the work zone in a marked vehicle.

Courtesy warnings will be issued for the first 30 days once the system becomes active. Speeding violations in work zones can result in fines up to $500. If an injury or death results, fines increase to $10,000.

“Safe driving is a choice that saves lives,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said in a news release. “Just as we train our crews to be safe, we’re asking motorists to do their part, too.”

The state is responsible for installing signage with flashing lights when speed cameras are operating.

Additionally, the Kentucky DOT added technology a year ago that uses GPS on highway work trucks to trigger automatic updates in traffic apps to alert drivers of active mobile work zones in real time.

Louisiana

In Louisiana, a new law clarifies the state’s traffic camera rule.

There are 10 locales around the state that use speed cameras, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The cities of Baton Rouge and New Orleans use red-light cameras.

A year ago, requirements were implemented for using speed cameras throughout the state. The rule included letting drivers know they were being monitored.

Vehicle owners are allowed to sign an affidavit stating they were not behind the wheel at the time of the offense. If this were accepted, the fine would be dropped.

Cities and towns also must provide a process for drivers to appeal their tickets.

Previously SB99, the new law goes a step further to prohibit speed cameras except in school zones.

An exception was included in the rule for the city of Opelousas in St. Landry Parish. A local state lawmaker fought for the exception.

The new speed-camera rule took effect Aug. 1.

Maryland

Multiple new laws in Maryland make rule changes for the use of speed cameras around the state.

Speed cameras are used in counties that include Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Charles, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington. There are 45 municipalities throughout the state that are also authorized to use the devices.

The cameras are also permitted in highway work zones.

The first new law sets escalating fines for violations caught on speed cameras. Fines will range from $40 to $425.

Another new law authorizes speed cameras to be posted along two interstate highways in Baltimore County.

Montgomery County is the focus of two more new laws.

The first new rule permits the placement of speed cameras on state Route 200, or the Intercounty Connector. The second rule change extends the authority of speed cameras in the county to highways identified as having a high risk for crashes that result in serious bodily injury or death.

Idaho

An Idaho law now in effect restricts the use of license plate readers for traffic enforcement.

The new law prohibits the use of the devices as red-light cameras. An exception is included for incidents that result in a crash.

The new rule is attributed to the city of Boise doing away with a planned red-light camera pilot program. The program was slated to use plate readers for issuing red-light citations.

Agencies still are permitted to use plate readers to collect data for law enforcement purposes and/or for traffic flow analysis.

Virginia

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin vetoed a bill that covers speed-enforcement cameras.

Speed cameras are permitted in areas that include highway work zones, high-risk intersections and school crossing zones.

SB1233 called for authorizing speed cameras to be installed on stop signs and pedestrian crossings in affected areas.

“Photo speed cameras are an important tool that can be utilized by law enforcement to ensure public safety,” Youngkin wrote in his veto message. “The bill expands the use of photo enforcement in the Commonwealth using systems that are not seen as fully developed or perfected.”

He added the “precise benefits from these cameras are still being determined, and stakeholders were not in agreement on the changes made by the bill.”

“The use of these devices must balance the interests of public safety and the privacy of the public,” Youngkin continued.

Arizona

The Arizona governor has again vetoed speed-camera legislation.

Gov. Katie Hobbs also vetoed a 2023 bill that called for doing away with use of red-light and speed cameras.

State lawmakers have cited concern about city governments using the devices as money makers.

This year’s bill, SB1019, sought to prohibit local authorities and state agencies from using speed cameras to enforce state or local traffic or speeding laws.

“This bill attempts to remove the ability of local law enforcement to keep our streets safe by eliminating a tool used to enhance roadway safety,” Hobbs wrote.

Speed cameras are used in nearly a dozen Arizona cities that include Phoenix, Chandler and Mesa.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts does not allow the use of automated enforcement.

A Senate bill would remove the ban to permit locales to use the devices to enforce violations that include running red lights, blocking an intersection and speeding.

S2344 states that local officials would first need to approve use of the devices before cameras can be posted.

Registered owners of vehicles nabbed for violations would face fines up to $150.

The legislation follows a failed pursuit in 2021 by then-Gov. Charlie Baker. The bill included a provision addressing red-light running offenses in the state.

The governor failed to convince state lawmakers to adopt a measure that would authorize cities and towns to install ticket cameras at intersections. The bill stated that before cameras could be posted, interested communities would have to hold public hearings and seek approval from local governing boards.

This year’s bill has advanced from the Joint Committee on Transportation to the Senate Ways and Means Committee. LL

