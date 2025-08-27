States adding electric vehicle charging

Electric vehicle charging stations have opened in one state and are in the works in another.

Recently, the Federal Highway Administration published a new approach for funding the stations.

Simplifying the approval process, minimizing requirements and providing flexibility are among the focus of the new federal guidelines, the U.S. Department of Transportation said.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced the state’s newest electric vehicle charging stations at Love’s Travel Stops in Grayson and Sparta.

Kentucky now has five stations supported by federal funds.

“Having five stations open is just the beginning,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Dozens more will follow and include all regions of the state. Opening the first station in northern Kentucky and a second station in eastern Kentucky is another important milestone.”

More than $31 million will finance additional stations with fast-charging capabilities offered at some sites.

“Having accessible fast-charging stations located across the Commonwealth is going to make a real difference for Kentuckians and those visiting our state,” said Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray. “We expect most of the awarded stations to be open by this time next year.”

Arizona EV charging plan

More than 20 new or upgraded charging stations are planned across Arizona, according to the state DOT.

Input on Arizona’s charging network is being accepted through Sept. 8.

Arizona transportation officials said the state is eligible to receive $76.5 million in federal funding to support electric vehicle charging stations along interstate and state highways.

In 2024, plans for 18 charging stations were announced along Interstates 8, 10, 17, 19 and 40. ADOT said those charging stations are expected to be completed in 2026.

All stations will be privately owned and operated with SAE, NACS, Tesla and CCS charging plugs.

No state funds will be included in this project. LL

