States act to tap electric vehicles for road funds

Tapping owners of electric and hybrid vehicles to pay more fees for transportation purposes continues to be a topic at statehouses.

There are at least 34 states that impose a special registration fee for plug-in electric vehicles, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Most of those states also assess a fee on plug-in hybrid vehicles.

Fees range from about $50 annually for plug-in personal electric vehicles in Colorado, Hawaii and South Dakota to $225 annually in Washington.

At least a half dozen states structure registration fees for electric vehicles and/or hybrid vehicles to grow over time by linking the fees to the consumer price index or another inflation-related metric.

Pennsylvania

On Wednesday, July 17, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signed into law a bill to collect additional revenue from owners of electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles. The new revenue will be sent to the state’s road fund.

The Keystone State has required affected vehicle owners to file monthly statements with the state Department of Revenue and to remit the alternative fuel tax on how much electricity their vehicle uses.

Sen. Greg Rothman, R- Mechanicsburg, has said that most owners of electric vehicles in the state do not pay the tax or are “inconsistent at doing so.” He has cited “the cumbersome process or simply being unaware.”

“This legislation will simplify government for electric vehicle owners and ensure all drivers are contributing toward the maintenance of Pennsylvania’s roads and bridges,” Rothman said.

Previously SB656, the new law replaces the alternative fuel tax collected on noncommercial electric vehicle owners with a flat fee.

Starting Jan. 1, affected electric vehicle owners will pay a flat $200 fee. In 2026, the fee amount will increase to $250. Each year thereafter, the fee amount will be tied to the consumer price index.

Hybrid vehicle owners will pay $50 in 2025. The amount will increase to $63 the following year. An annual inflation adjustment would take effect the following year.

Commercial electric vehicles exceeding 14,000 pounds are excluded from the tax. Affected vehicle owners will continue to pay the alternative fuels tax.

Maryland

Since the first of July, the state of Maryland has been charging more fees for vehicle registrations. Owners of electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles soon will be responsible for paying an additional fee.

The new law authorizes the state to collect an additional surcharge of $250 every two years from owners of electric vehicles. Owners of hybrid vehicles would pay $200 over the same time.

In addition to higher registration fees, owners of electric vehicles or hybrid vehicles will also pay between $100 and $125.

The surcharge for electric and hybrid vehicle owners will take effect in July 2025. The additional fees are expected to raise $10.5 million in the first year.

New Jersey

Earlier this year, New Jersey. Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law a bill to boost transportation revenue via a new annual registration tax on zero-tailpipe-emission vehicles.

The flat $250 annual fee on electric vehicle registrations took effect on July 1. The fee amount will increase by $10 each July until 2028. At that time, the annual fee will reach $290.

The state’s nonpartisan Office of Legislative Services estimated the fee would raise about $61.3 million in the current fiscal year. With anticipated growth in purchases of affected vehicles, the amount of fee revenue raised would increase to $207.4 million by fiscal year 2029.

The new law also included an annual fuel tax increase. As of July 1, a yearly 1.9-cent-per-gallon fuel tax increase will be imposed through July 2028. At that time, the gas rate will be 51.8 cents, and the diesel rate will be 58.8 cents.

Vermont

In Vermont, Gov. Phil Scott signed a bill into law last month to add a fee on certain electric vehicle and hybrid vehicle owners in the state. Revenue raised will not be used for roads.

Starting Jan. 1, 2025, owners of affected electric vehicles will be responsible for paying an $89 yearly registration fee. Owners of hybrid vehicles will pay $44.50 annually.

The Legislature’s Joint Fiscal Office reports the fees will raise about $600,000 in the first year. The amount is expected to increase to $1.7 million the following year.

Revenue raised via the registration fees will be used for electric vehicle charging stations around the state.

The new law includes a provision to eliminate the electric vehicle fee once a vehicle-miles-traveled tax is implemented. LL

