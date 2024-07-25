State Route 7 in Ohio closed after rockfall

A significant rockfall has led to the closure of State Route 7, the Ohio Department of Transportation announced on Thursday, July 25.

News Release: State Route 7 Closed Until Further Notice, link to page: https://t.co/zdOlz67AW5 pic.twitter.com/EzQ20fHoyC — ODOT EasternOhio (@ODOT_EasternOH) July 25, 2024

“This location is the site of an ongoing rockfall remediation project in this area,” the Ohio DOT said in a news release. “Blasting is utilized weekly for the purposes of excavation. Unfortunately, today’s blasting caused more material to fall than anticipated, resulting in significant rockfall onto both lanes of State Route 7.

The road is expected to be closed for the “foreseeable future.” LL

Find more Ohio news here.