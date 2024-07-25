State Route 7 in Ohio closed after rockfall

July 25, 2024

Land Line Staff

|

A significant rockfall has led to the closure of State Route 7, the Ohio Department of Transportation announced on Thursday, July 25.

“This location is the site of an ongoing rockfall remediation project in this area,” the Ohio DOT said in a news release. “Blasting is utilized weekly for the purposes of excavation. Unfortunately, today’s blasting caused more material to fall than anticipated, resulting in significant rockfall onto both lanes of State Route 7.

The road is expected to be closed for the “foreseeable future.” LL

Find more Ohio news here.

Related News

Ohio

Podcast: CDL training with Chester the chicken

A truck driving school has a unique instructor on staff – a chicken. Plus, we’ll share what goes into planning for a series of superloads.

By Scott Thompson | July 01

Automatic emergency brakes

News

Automatic emergency brakes: ‘They’re not foolproof’

Questions regarding automatic emergency brakes surfaced at a House Highways and Transit Subcommittee hearing.

By Mark Schremmer | July 25

disaster

News

Disaster emergencies in Iowa extended through Aug. 17

Disaster emergencies for nearly 30 Iowa counties, first issued in June, have been extended through Aug. 17 due to damages from severe weather.

By Land Line Staff | July 25

freight market

News

Freight market demand increase only seasonal

Recent freight market indicators are likely due to typical seasonal trends, the OOIDA Foundation said in its June freight market update.

By SJ Munoz | July 25