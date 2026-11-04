State puts an end to non-domiciled CDLs

As judges are tasked with determining the fate of hundreds of thousands of non-domiciled CDLs, a state has decided to suspend its program.

The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles recently announced that non-domiciled CDLs will become a thing of the past in the state.

“This action follows BMV’s review of the credentials of approximately 5,000 non-domiciled CDL holders in Ohio to determine eligibility with updated requirements from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration,” the Ohio BMV wrote in a news release. “Since May, BMV has downgraded around 2,000 non-domiciled CDLs to standard driver’s licenses due to ineligibility with FMCSA’s new rules.”

Ohio’s decision to end its non-domiciled CDL program means that the licenses of all the remaining non-domiciled CDL holders in the state will be downgraded to a standard license.

The Ohio BMV said it will send a letter notifying these individuals of the downgrade, which will be effective 30 days from the date of the letter. Individuals who have been downgraded will have the opportunity to dispute the action at a hearing.

Ohio hasn’t renewed or issued new non-domiciled CDLs since September 2025.

FMCSA’s final rule and the lawsuit

Saying that states were issuing CDLs to non-U.S. citizens without being able to review their driving records, FMCSA published a final rule that is expected to take about 200,000 non-domiciled CDL holders off the road.

Under the rule, an Employment Authorization Document is no longer enough to obtain a non-domiciled CDL. Additionally, asylum seekers, asylees, refugees and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients are ineligible.

Representing non-domiciled CDL holders, including DACA recipients, the Public Citizen Litigation Group questioned the rule to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

During oral arguments on Sept. 15, plaintiffs argued that the rule is arbitrary and capricious, noting that FMCSA shows no data that truck drivers with non-domiciled CDLs are less safe than domiciled CDL holders.

Meanwhile, FMCSA’s attorneys defended the rule, saying that U.S. CDL applicants are subject to a 10-year review of their driving records and that states are unable to weed out non-domiciled CDL applicants with a dangerous driving history because they can’t access those records.

The three-judge panel is reviewing the arguments, and a ruling should be made in the coming months. LL