State planning commercial vehicle safety blitz

Commercial motor vehicles will be the focus of an upcoming safety enforcement operation in Arizona.

On Wednesday, March 25 and Thursday, March 26, the Arizona Department of Transportation, the Arizona Department of Public Safety and local law enforcement agencies will conduct a concentrated effort called “Operation Full House.”

Inspections and enforcement will take place near the Ehrenberg Port of Entry at mile marker 3.5 on eastbound Interstate 10, near the California state line.

More than 50 commercial vehicle inspectors will target moving violations, distracted driving and seatbelt violations as part of this annual safety enforcement.

“The operation will place special emphasis on motor carrier safety regulations, including driver qualifications, hours of service and overall safe operation,” an Arizona Department of Transportation news release said.

Arizona transportation officials said the mission of the safety enforcement is to ensure safe, secure and efficient commercial transport across Arizona.

ADOT’s Enforcement and Compliance Division, @Arizona_DPS and local law enforcement agencies will conduct a concentrated commercial vehicle safety enforcement detail at the I-10 Ehrenberg Port of Entry on March 25-26: https://t.co/IvrnDTbgF7 pic.twitter.com/5R0biTiw2R — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 22, 2026

Nationwide safety enforcement

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance will conduct its annual International Roadcheck in May.

During this enforcement, inspectors at weigh stations and pop-up inspection sites will conduct the 37-step Level 1 inspection.

The driver emphasis of this year’s CVSA safety enforcement will be electronic logging device (ELD) tampering, falsification or manipulation. In 2025, CVSA said falsification of the record of duty status was the second-most-cited driver violation (58,382 violations), while five of 10 driver violations were related to hours of service or ELDs.

Additionally, cargo securement resulted in more than 34,000 violations during last year’s CVSA roadcheck. Cargo securement will be the vehicle focus of the 2026 CVSA safety enforcement. LL

More Land Line news from Arizona.