State officials seek comments on proposal to increase tolls

Truckers who travel through Delaware will want to speak up now, as officials mull over proposed increases to tolls on eight of the state’s bridges.

On Sept. 18, the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission opened a 30-day window for the public to offer feedback on a proposed system-wide toll adjustment for 2026.

The commission announced the proposed changes in July. At that time, the group said an increase to toll rates would enable the commission “to offset rising construction-industry costs, maintain strong credit ratings and finance new transportation-infrastructure improvements.”

If approved, the proposed changes would increase tolls on commercial vehicles using E-ZPass by $2, making the new rate $6.50 per axel for vehicles 8 feet tall or taller. For toll-by-plate customers, the proposed rate would increase by $3 to $8 per axel.

The commission operates eight toll bridges along the Delaware River, including:

Trenton-Morrisville (U.S. Route 1)

Scudder Falls (Interstate 295)

New Hope-Lambertville (state Route 202)

Interstate 78

Easton-Phillipsburg (U.S. Route 22)

Portland-Columbia (state Route 611, U.S. Route 46, state Route 94)

Delaware Water Gap (Interstate 80)

Milford-Montague (state Route 206)

Tolls on passenger vehicles are also expected to rise. Under the proposal, E-ZPass customers will see an increase of 50 cents to $2 per toll, with toll-by-plate customers expected to see a $2 increase to a $5 toll.

The commission noted that if approved, the new toll rates would go into effect on a “yet-to-be-determined date in early 2026.”

Comments on the proposed changes must be submitted by Oct. 17 and can be filed online here.

In addition to the public comment period, the commission plans to host three virtual meetings as part of the engagement process. The hearings will be hosted on Zoom and are scheduled for:

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 7

6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 7

6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 9

Pre-registration is required for those who wish to speak at one of the three remote hearings and must take place by 4 p.m. Oct. 6. The commission said that additional information regarding registration will be posted on its website by Wednesday, Oct. 1. LL