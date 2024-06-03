State lawmakers in three states work to implement autonomous truck rules

Work continues at multiple statehouses to address the use of autonomous trucks on public roadways.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association recognizes the potential for the rapid development of autonomous technology. However, OOIDA has pointed out that the technology poses challenges as it relates to commercial vehicles and highway safety.

California

The California Assembly voted 63-4 to again advance a bill to address concerns about autonomous trucks.

State lawmakers acted a year ago to send to Gov. Gavin Newsom a bill to prohibit autonomous vehicle operation with a gross vehicle weight of at least 10,001 pounds for testing purposes, transporting goods or transporting passengers without a “human safety operator physically present” in the vehicle during operation.

The legislative action followed an initial public workshop in January 2023 by the California Department of Motor Vehicles to consider a new regulatory process to authorize the testing and deployment of autonomous vehicles exceeding 10,000 pounds.

Newsom, a Democrat, rejected the legislation. He said regulation and oversight of the heavy-duty autonomous vehicle technology in the state was “unnecessary.” In his veto message, Newsom referred to state law that provides the DMV with authority to regulate the testing and deployment of autonomous vehicles on state roadways.

Hopeful the governor will change his mind, Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters, reintroduced her legislation.

During recent discussion in the Assembly Transportation Committee, she told lawmakers the bill does not prevent operation of autonomous trucks in the state. She pointed out “There is nothing about a human safety operator that prevents the autonomous trucking industry from testing and deploying autonomous vehicles anywhere in California.”

The Autonomous Vehicle Industry Association said the legislation takes the “draconian step” of upsetting the state’s regulatory process.

Aguiar-Curry added that “the only conceivable motivation for rushing forward without a monitor in the cab is to increase profits at the risk of public safety and the livelihoods of our trained, expert trucking workforce.”

The autonomous truck bill, AB2286, has advanced to the Senate Transportation Committee.

Delaware

A Delaware bill also covers testing autonomous trucks without a human safety operator.

The Senate Banking, Business, Insurance and Technology Committee voted to advance a bill that would forbid the operation of an autonomous truck with a gross weight exceeding 10,000 pounds from operating on a state highway. The rule would apply for testing purposes, transporting goods or transporting passengers without a human safety operator physically present in the vehicle.

The Delaware Department of Transportation also would be responsible for submitting a report evaluating autonomous vehicle technology to the governor by 2029. At that point, the rule could be changed.

Committee Chairman Spiros Mantzavinos, D-Newport, told lawmakers the rule is needed to address recent safety concerns around the country for autonomous passenger vehicles, including robotaxis.

“Let’s think about passenger vehicles versus tractor-trailers,” Mantzavinos said. “At this point in time, do we want to allow that on Delaware roads?”

He added that testing could occur with a person behind the wheel.

Sen. Jack Walsh, D-Wilmington, added that he has concerns about greenlighting driverless trucks.

“We have to be cautious with this. I’m all for technology … but this is a job killer,” Walsh said. “There are a lot of people that drive trucks for a living. This will seriously impact that career.”

The autonomous vehicle industry opposes the bill described as “preemptively and prematurely banning AV trucks in Delaware.” Bill critics say autonomous trucks “will thrive alongside truck drivers to meet growing freight demands and supply chain challenges currently hurting Delaware’s manufacturers, farmers and small businesses.”

With a June 30 regular session adjournment approaching, SB258 awaits further consideration.

New York

A pair of New York bills also cover the operation of autonomous trucks.

State law does not include a requirement for large vehicles to have a human in the cab capable of taking control of the vehicle in case of emergency.

A8621/S7758 would require operators to accompany trucks with autonomous operating technology while traveling the state’s roadways. The rule would apply to autonomous vehicles weighing more than 10,000 pounds.

Sen. Pete Harckham, D-Peekskill, urged the Legislature to take action. He said the importance of the trucking industry requires that state lawmakers be proactive and vigilant about public safety and job security when it comes to technological innovations like autonomous operating vehicles.

“The trucking industry is the backbone to middle-class social mobility, but unfortunately these good-paying jobs are under attack,” Harckham said.

Each bill is in its respective chamber’s transportation committee. LL

The trucking industry is a backbone to middle-class social mobility, but unfortunately these jobs are under attack. That’s why I introduced legislation requiring operators to accompany self-driving trucks while traveling NY’s roadways.https://t.co/lNLlTlymIh — Senator Pete Harckham (@SenatorHarckham) January 12, 2024

More Land Line coverage of state news is available.