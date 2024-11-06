State elections set stage for coming years

Governor races from Utah to New Hampshire were decided on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

In all, voters across the country cast their ballots for nearly 75% of the more than 8,600 elected officials at the state and federal levels of government, as well as many local offices.

Understandably, most post-election headlines are focused on the presidential election and congressional races. However, voters made many other significant selections on their ballots.

Although federal rules govern much of the trucking industry, the power of the states has a major impact on professional drivers’ daily lives in terms of truck rules as well as taxes and fees.

Gubernatorial breakdown remains unchanged

Election Day saw voters in 11 states select governors. The chief executives have a far-reaching effect on government, including transportation policy for their state’s foreseeable future.

Before Election Day, Republicans held a 27-23 edge among governorships nationally. Afterward, the GOP claims the same margin, with neither party swinging control in any governorship.

Sitting Republican governors in Montana, Utah and Vermont retained their offices. Democrats kept control of the executive suite in Delaware, North Carolina and Washington, which each had an incumbent Democratic governor who didn’t run for reelection.

New governors were elected in Delaware, Indiana, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Washington and West Virginia – with Indiana, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Dakota and West Virginia retaining Republican leadership.

Looking ahead

With this year’s elections concluded, both parties turn their attention to 2025 and 2026.

One year from now, voters in New Jersey and Virginia will have gubernatorial offices on the ballot. Incumbent governors in both states are term-limited and cannot run for reelection.

In 2026, 36 states will vote on governors. In 20 states, sitting governors can run for reelection. Governors in the remaining 16 states are term-limited.

Of term-limited governors, 10 are Republican and six are Democrat. LL

Find more state news here.