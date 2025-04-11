State DOTs across the country see spike in toll scam texts

If you are breathing and have a cellphone, chances are you have received at least one scam text message about unpaid tolls.

The popular text scam has been around for some time already but has seen a noticeable uptick since the calendar turned to 2025. During a recent episode of Land Line Now, host Mark Reddig discussed the issue with spokespeople from Departments of Transportation in numerous states across the country. The prevailing theme: Text scams attempting to collect tolls are happening in seemingly every state.

Susan Gergen, who works in the E-Z Pass communication section of the Minnesota DOT, said the scam had really picked up in the past few months. Gergen said at this time last year, the text scams were “a nuisance, but manageable.” She added, however, that since January, they have been “nonstop.”

“Every day on our phone lines or email, we’re dealing with scam inquiries,” Gergen told Land Line Now.

She added that in Minnesota, many are becoming aware of the scam from the amount of messaging the state DOT has done to alert the public of the threat. Despite this, Gergen estimates that 50% of the calls the customer service team has fielded since the start of the new year have been scam inquiries.

While the scam – which reaches users through text or email – is asking for collection of unpaid tolls, what scammers actually are seeking is credit card and other personal information they then can use to commit other fraudulent activity.

Gergen said that Minnesota has a closed system, with no video or license plate tolling, meaning that only registered users will receive a bill for tolls in the state. Furthermore, Gergen added the agency does not contact users via text messaging – which is the case in other states as well.

“If you’re traveling somewhere else, none of the E-ZPass or tolling facilities that I know of, none of them use email or text for payment or personal information,” she said.

While that may be the case for Minnesota, Gergen said states that do utilize video or license plate tolling will notify you of unpaid tolls via the mail with an itemized bill on company letterhead.

Lauren McLaughlin, assistant communications manager with the Washington DOT, said the text and email scam is a widespread issue.

“This is not just a Washington state thing; this is industry-wide,” McLaughlin said. “Across the country, these scammers are impersonating tolling agencies, and they’re sending messages that create a sense of urgency.”

One of the scam’s red flags is the implication of urgency – that if you don’t pay now, you will face possible legal actions. Gergen said that with legitimate requests for unpaid tolls, agencies will typically offer multiple ways to remit payment, with the tolling agency giving you up to 30 days to pay the toll.

“I would go as far as to say that no legitimate business would text or email you for personal or sensitive information,” Gergen said. “If it’s a legitimate business, that’s not how they’re going to work with you as a customer.”

While some tolling agencies do allow you to opt in to receive text updates regarding your account, representatives of various states that Land Line questioned said they would never seek to collect a past-due bill via text.

It’s not just states with toll roads that are being hit by scammers. States such as Missouri and Oregon, which have no toll roads, have also reported scam texts being sent to residents.

“There is not even a toll program,” said Chris Crabb, spokesperson with the Oregon DOT. “These are 100% fake messages and phishing scams.” LL

Listen below to Land Line Now’s conversation with several state DOTS to learn some of the other red flags and what you should do if you receive a text or email scam.