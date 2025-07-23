State DOT campaign targets bridge strikes

Bridge strikes are the emphasis of an awareness initiative involving several state Departments of Transportation.

From Tuesday, July 22 through Saturday, July 26, the “Check Your Height, Know It’s Right” campaign will remind drivers to make sure their vehicles can pass safely beneath overpasses on state and local roads.

This effort is supported by the Eastern Transportation Coalition – a partnership of 20 states and Washington, D.C., focused on improving safety and efficiency across all modes of transportation, according to the coalition’s website.

Commercial driver’s license holders as well as those driving rented box trucks, delivery vans, moving trucks or recreational vehicles are responsible for knowing the height of their vehicle and complying with posted bridge clearance signs, a West Virginia Department of Transportation news release said.

WVDOT added, “Collisions with low-clearance structures can damage vehicles and infrastructure, cause major traffic delays and pose risks to the public and emergency responders.”

This week, we’re joining @TETCoalition and states across the East Coast to raise awareness about the dangers of over height vehicles and low-clearance bridges. For bridge info visit https://t.co/bGa7zqAg8F Check your Height. Know it’s Right. #CheckYourHeight pic.twitter.com/ZaxpVuPF8y — Georgia DOT (@GADeptofTrans) July 21, 2025

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the state has approximately 180 bridges with vertical clearance lower than the 14-foot federal standard.

“Crash data shows that drivers may not always consider vehicle or load height and related restrictions during operation,” Kentucky transportation officials said. “The coalition also found that drivers often rely on mobile GPS mapping tools to choose their routes and to provide directions, but those GPS tools are not designed to be used with non-passenger vehicles and do not flag potential low bridge clearance issues.”

KYTC advises all drivers check their vehicle’s door decal or owner’s manual for maximum height before traveling and that they ensure dump truck beds are lowered and tall equipment is stowed properly.

The Eastern Transportation Coalition campaign is similar to an effort in New York state in 2023 that coincided with the formation of the state’s Bridge Hit Mitigation Task Force.

And in Missouri, officials have even utilized street art to prevent bridge strikes. LL

