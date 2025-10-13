State could soon help to recover unpaid private tolls

Lost revenue from unpaid tolls is the focus of a bill moving through the Michigan statehouse.

Michigan does not have toll roads nor a tolling authority. The state does have toll bridges and tunnels.

Tolling enforcement

The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee voted 11-1 to advance a bill that would authorize the state to implement a tolling enforcement program.

During a hearing last month, Rep. Bryan Posthumus, R-Rockford, described his bill as bringing the state in line with other states.

HB4809 would require the Michigan secretary of state to assist a private international toll bridge or tunnel operator in collecting unpaid tolls. The legislation would affect the Ambassador Bridge and the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel.

The state would be responsible for exchanging information and assisting in collection enforcement. The rule would be in place for affected operators that use an automatic tolling system.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, more than 40,000 truck drivers, commuters and tourists cross the bridge daily.

Vehicle registration tie-in

The secretary of state would also be required to refuse to issue or transfer a vehicle registration once notified by the toll operator that the registered vehicle owner had six unpaid tolls for more than 90 days after being notified.

The secretary’s office would be permitted to enter into a reciprocity agreement with another state for enforcement and collection of tolls and related fees. The same rule would apply for a Canadian province.

The bill includes a toll dispute process.

Second time a charm?

A year ago, House lawmakers approved a similar version. The 2024 bill initially applied to any toll bridge or tunnel in the state with automated tolling.

The legislation was later revised to focus on international facilities.

Supporters said that allowing the state to work with certain toll bridge and tunnel facilities would provide incentives for affected operators to adopt automated tolling. They added that automated tolling results in more efficient traffic movement, reduced emission, reduced delays and greater traffic safety.

Officials from the Detroit International Bridge Company spoke at last month’s committee hearing. The company owns and controls the Ambassador Bridge connecting Detroit with Windsor, Ontario.

The officials said the biggest problem they see is people not paying their automated tolls.

Government involvement questioned

Rep. Will Bruck, R-Erie, is on the committee. During the hearing, he questioned implementing a state requirement to assist a private company in securing payment.

“I own my own business. The government has never helped me getting payment. As a matter of fact, they hinder me in some ways,” Bruck said. “Why should the government help a private company get their tolls or their funding?”

Committee Chairman Pat Outman, R-Six Lakes, said he initially had similar concerns. He said he changed his thinking because it comes down to the infrastructure being vital.

“We are talking about the tolls to maintain this vital infrastructure. That’s where I separate the issue to a certain extent,” Outman said.

HB4809 awaits further consideration in the House. LL

