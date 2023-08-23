Starting Sept. 1, new Texas laws widen truck enforcement in three areas

Three new Texas laws in effect Sept. 1 permit more local police enforcement of commercial vehicle safety standards.

Currently, the Texas Department of Public Safety is solely responsible for enforcing overweight rules. Certain exceptions are made for select counties and cities that include Austin and Kyle. Overweight fines range from $100 to $10,000, depending on how many pounds a truck is overweight.

Orange County

The first new law adds Orange County to the list. Starting Sept. 1, police in the cities of Orange, West Orange, Bridge City and Vidor are permitted to enforce overweight rules.

Vidor Chief of Police Rod Carroll told lawmakers during a previous hearing on the bill that the city located along Interstate 10 needs truck enforcement authority due to the Texas Department of Public Safety redirecting resources to south Texas to help with “the current crisis at the border.”

“This has caused a decreased enforcement of commercial vehicle traffic standards and a lack of resources to investigate commercial vehicle accidents,” Carroll told the House Transportation Committee.

He also cited commercial vehicles taking local routes to avoid inspection as justification for the expanded enforcement pursuit.

Dana Moore of the Texas Trucking Association voiced concerns about small police department practices. Specifically, he said programs where probable cause is not needed for a traffic stop, a truck driver could be stopped multiple times in one county “simply because they are a truck.”

Waller County

Another new law expands enforcement efforts in Waller County.

SB323 permits the sheriff’s department to apply for certification to enforce truck rules.

The county northwest of Houston has four major corridors including Farm to Market 359 and 362, I-10 and U.S. 290.

A bill analysis states that many commercial vehicles use these corridors to travel through the county, which does not have the authority to enforce certain truck safety regulations while surrounding counties do have such authority.

Advocates said that expanding authorization for truck enforcement is needed because the Department of Public Safety simply does not have the resources to continually police affected areas.

City of Mesquite

One more new law permits police officers in the city of Mesquite to enforce truck rules.

SB540 authorizes police in the Dallas-area locale to apply for certification to enforce commercial vehicle safety standards. LL

More Land Line coverage of Texas news is available.