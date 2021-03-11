Standard Carrier Alpha Code was the topic of the OOIDA Foundation’s most recent video, as part of its “Getting Your Own Authority,” series.

SCAC is a unique two- to four-letter code used to identify freight carriers in computer systems and shipping documents. The National Motor Freight Traffic Association developed the codes, required by several entities, to help computerize data for transportation companies.

This code is necessary if you plan on hauling certain types of freight, such as military and government loads. It might also be required by some shippers and brokers and if you operate at the ports. Depending on you purposes, there are specific SCAC codes, which can be purchased online at nmfta.org.

Stay tuned

The OOIDA Foundation plans to publish more videos to provide greater outreach to members and nonmembers. LL