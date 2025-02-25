Stakeholders weigh in on bill to repeal California vehicle emission standards in Washington state

Washington state lawmakers are considering a bill that would delink the state from California’s vehicle emission rules, including Advanced Clean Trucks.

On Friday, Feb. 21, the Washington state Senate Environment, Energy and Technology Committee held a public hearing for SB5091. The bill would prohibit the state Department of Ecology from adopting California’s vehicle emission rules and would instead implement less strict federal standards.

Washington is among 17 states that have adopted at least one of California’s vehicle emission regulations. In addition to Advanced Clean Trucks, the Evergreen State has also adopted Advanced Clean Cars II and the Heavy-Duty Omnibus rule.

Introduced by Sen. Matt Boehnke, R-Kennewick, in December 2024, SB5091 would force the state to ditch those rules and revert to federal emission standards. All but one of the 15 co-sponsors are Republicans. Sen. Mike Chapman is the lone Democrat.

During the public hearing, 24 people representing a variety of interests submitted in-person testimony, including 16 in support of SB5091 and eight opposed. Although the bill would repeal all California vehicle emission rules, testimony in favor of it focused on Advanced Clean Trucks, while testimony against the bill largely ignored the impacts on Class 7-8 trucks.

Sean Waters, vice president of product integrity for Daimler Truck North America, pointed out that despite having a 40% share of Class 8 vehicles, the manufacturer has sold only three electric trucks in the past three years. It therefore can sell only 39 diesel trucks in Washington, Due to Advanced Clean Trucks rules.

Carl Hergart, Paccar’s director of global powertrain planning and agency, informed committee members of where electric truck technology currently stands: mileage range of 150-200 miles, charging time up to six hours and up to 20,000 pounds of extra weight. He called for lawmakers to put Advanced Clean Truck on hold while zero-emission technology develops.

“We’ve seen trucks run on steam, gasoline, diesel and now electricity and hydrogen,” Hergart said. “But one thing has not changed, and that is that the customer really picks the winners and decides what technology will ultimately prevail. We think that the right path for Washington is to prioritize getting older trucks off the road, promote the low-carbon fuel standard and defer the Advanced Clean Trucks regulation to allow for infrastructure to build out, and then gradually introduce zero-emission trucks where they make sense and build scale from there.”

However, the damage has already been done. Several people representing truck dealerships told the Senate committee how Advanced Clean Trucks gutted their business.

John Barnes of TEC Equipment, a Mack and Volvo dealer, said he had 450 trucks on order last year. This year? Zero. Other truck dealers reported the same situation.

Barnes said that Class 8 truck sales in California dropped 70% in its first year with Advanced Clean Trucks. That would be the equivalent of nearly $400 million in lost sales in Washington.

Those opposing the bill include environmental groups, the state Department of Ecology and two organizations representing workers and companies building the electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Despite testimony to the contrary, Alissa Burger, regional policy director at clean transportation nonprofit Calstart, claimed Advanced Clean Trucks will lower costs for trucking stakeholders.

“ACT will help bring down costs and is already doing so for manufacturers and fleet operators,” Burger said.

Other efforts opposing Advanced Clean Trucks

Stakeholders in other states have launched similar efforts to hit the brakes on Advanced Clean Trucks, while President Donald Trump’s administration may get rid of it completely.

In Oregon, a House committee held a public hearing on a bill that would delay implementation of Advanced Clean Trucks in the state by two years. If signed into law, HB3119 would prohibit the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) from implementing the new rules before Jan. 1, 2027.

“Colleagues, this is an easy solution; it’s a layup,” said bill sponsor Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis, R-Albany. “We have a chance to delay rules that require Oregon businesses to sell products that don’t exist, without support and that people don’t want. If they did, these mandates wouldn’t be needed.”

Bills in New Jersey, S3817 and A4967, also attempt to delay Advanced Clean Trucks by two years.

One state over, the New York Assembly held a hearing about the state’s charging infrastructure. Trucking Association of New York President Kendra Hems told lawmakers there is nowhere in the state for truckers to charge.

While action is being taken in individual states, the Trump administration is poised to revoke California’s Environmental Protection Agency waivers that allow the stricter vehicle emission rules. On Feb. 14, the EPA announced it would be sending Congress three rules issued during the Biden administration granting California a waiver for Advanced Clean Cars II, Advanced Clean Trucks and the Heavy-Duty Omnibus regulation. Rep. Kevin Kiley, R-Calif., has already started the process to eliminate Advanced Clean Cars II. LL