Staged crash in Louisiana leads to three arrests

Authorities in Louisiana have made arrests related to what investigators are calling a multimillion-dollar staged crash scheme.

According to a news release from Louisiana State Police, an investigation led to the arrests of Justin Ledet, 45; Steven Thomas, 38; and Alfred Onezine, 37.

The investigation began in March after Louisiana State Police received a criminal complaint from the Louisiana Department of Insurance following a report from a trucking company. The motor carrier said it suspected fraudulent activity related to a crash that occurred on Jan. 19 in Lafayette Parish.

Investigators allege that Ledet, Thomas and Onezine conspired to stage a crash at the intersection of Willow Street and Teurlings Drive in Lafayette. According to Louisiana State Police, Ledet was operating the company’s truck and “intentionally” struck the rear of a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Thomas. Onezine and three juveniles were passengers.

Following the crash, all five occupants of the Silverado filed insurance claims against the trucking company, seeking a potential total of $10 million in damages, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troopers arrested Ledet and Thomas on May 2 for automobile insurance fraud. Onezine was arrested on May 29 for three counts of cruelty to juveniles, four counts of automobile insurance fraud and resisting arrest.

“When individuals try to take advantage of a system that our residents rely on, it can put lives at risk and burden others with the cost,” Louisiana State Police Superintendent Col. Robert Hodges said in a news release. “I’m proud of the work our Troopers did alongside the Louisiana Department of Insurance. We will continue working together to make sure those who commit these crimes are held accountable.”

Staged Accident Fraud Prevention Act

The problem of staged crashes is becoming more common. Staged crashes targeting motor carriers entered the spotlight when Operation Sideswipe in New Orleans hit the news in recent years.

In April, Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., introduced a bill that would make staged crashes with a commercial motor vehicle a federal crime.

The Staged Accident Fraud Prevention Act, or HR2662, aims to address schemes involving vehicles intentionally getting into wrecks with tractor-trailers in an attempt to collect damages.

“Criminal elements are launching an assault against America’s truckers, in the courtroom and on our roads,” Collins said in a news release. “Staged accidents take advantage of truckers’ high insurance coverage and make them prime targets for criminals looking for a quick payday, saddling truckers with millions of dollars in inflated damages, increasing insurance premiums for all Americans and driving up the costs for every transported good. The Staged Accident Fraud Prevention Act will hold these fraudsters and their co-conspirators accountable and stop the ‘nuclear verdicts’ that are bankrupting truckers across the country.”

In May, Collins and several other Republican lawmakers asked the U.S. Department of Justice to establish a task force that would combat fraudulent crashes.

The effort is supported by the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, the American Trucking Associations, the Truckload Carriers Association, the Georgia Motor Trucking Association and the Texas Trucking Association.

“Staged accidents are not victimless crimes,” OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh said. “These are calculated, premeditated assaults that endanger lives, destroy livelihoods and compromise highway safety. To add insult to injury, criminals abuse the legal system for profit through false accusations and lawsuits, which contribute to skyrocketing insurance premiums for small trucking businesses. OOIDA and our 150,000 members support Rep. Collins and his commonsense legislation to protect law-abiding truckers from sophisticated criminal fraud schemes that exploit the hardworking men and women behind the wheel.” LL