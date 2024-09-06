St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund recognizing truck drivers in September

September 6, 2024

Land Line Staff

|

St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund will hold its annual Truck Driver Appreciation Week Sept. 15-21.

The celebration to show gratitude and recognition to truck drivers will also include a “Hope-A-Thon” across St. Christopher Fund’s social media channels throughout September.

This year’s corporate sponsors made donations up to $25,000 in support of the campaign, according to the organization.

“While we at the St. Christopher Fund, along with our sponsors, show our appreciation for truck drivers all year long, Truck Driver Appreciation Week is a special time where everyone involved can elevate that appreciation on a bigger stage,” said Shannon Currier, Director of Philanthropy with St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund. “Truck drivers are the backbone of our economy and work hard every day to make sure we have food on our tables, clothes on our backs, medical supplies, and more. We see and appreciate you, drivers, and greatly appreciate the support of everyone in our industry.”

Founded in 2008, St. Christopher Fund has provided more than $4.8 million directly to bill holders on behalf of approximately 4,000 professional Class A over-the-road truck drivers. The Knoxville, Tenn.-based non-profit also offers health and wellness programs such as tobacco cessation, diabetes prevention, chronic disease management, flu/pneumonia/shingles vaccine vouchers and prostate and colon screening.

Learn more about St. Christopher Fund’s Truck Driver Appreciation Week or any of the services they provide at truckersfund.org.

More driver appreciation events

Pilot Flying J, among the corporate sponsors of the St. Christopher Fund effort, is hosting its driver appreciation campaign this month as well.

Throughout September, participating Pilot, Flying J and One9 travel centers are offering professional drivers special promotions via the myRewardsPlus app.

Pilot is also conducting its annual “Road Warrior” contest this month. This year’s grand prize winner will receive $25,000. LL 

