St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund names new leader

The St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund officially has a new executive director.

On Tuesday, May 6, the organization announced Courtney Niemann as its new leader. A day earlier, Donna Kennedy formally stepped down as executive director and assumed the role of lead strategic advisor.

Niemann brings more than 25 years of experience in the public health field. She is an accomplished community health specialist and nonprofit leader with a proven track record of driving impactful programs, securing funding and leading high-performing teams.

Niemann has expertise in community organizing, health advocacy, nonprofit management and strategic planning. She also brings experience in developing and implementing initiatives that improve community well-being, in enhancing partnerships and in ensuring sustainable growth.

“Guided by a lifelong commitment to prevention, I have dedicated my career to advancing health equity and community well-being,” Niemann said. “I’m excited to join the St. Christopher Fund and look forward to collaborating with the team to further its mission.”

The St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund was started by Dr. John McElligott, Dave Nemo and Michael Burns to help over-the-road truck drivers and their families when an illness or injury takes them off the road.

Kennedy has been with the organization for 18 years. During that time, the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund has provided more than $5.1 million in assistance to nearly 4,100 truck drivers and their families.

This past March at the Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville, Ky., the organization generated more than $13,500 for the fund as part of a fundraiser. The money raised will go directly toward the St. Christopher Fund’s effort to provide financial assistance for professional truck drivers in need. LL