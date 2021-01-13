Evidence shows prevention in the form of a lifestyle-change program greatly reduces the risk of prediabetes developing into Type 2 diabetes.

To curb the risk for professional truck drivers, St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund has announced the Driving Down Diabetes, sponsored by Southern Recipe. This free diabetes prevention program is approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and starts Feb. 1.

Not only is prediabetes a growing threat for millions of Americans, it’s often a silent one.

Of the 88 million adults in America who have prediabetes, most (80%) aren’t even aware they have the condition.

St. Christopher Fund invites all over-the-road professional drivers with a valid Class A CDL who are at risk for diabetes to participate in this evidence-based program.

In addition to genetics; time spent away from home, poor eating habits, an aging working population, and stress of the job add to the risk for truck drivers. For employers, loss of production and healthcare costs also can be negatively affected

Driving Down Diabetes is a yearlong program offering weekly, biweekly and monthly consultations. A specially trained lifestyle coach will work with you throughout the process. The program will also provide access to CDC-approved curriculum as well as a support group with similar goals and challenges.

Participating in a structural lifestyle change can reduce the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes for those with prediabetes by 58%, according to the CDC.

Find out if you are at risk by filling out the form provided by St. Christopher Fund. LL

