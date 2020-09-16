TravelCenters of America, which operates TA Travel Centers and Petro Stopping Centers, is launching its first point-of-sale fundraising campaign to help professional drivers who may be out of work because of an illness or injury.

Starting Wednesday, Sept. 16, customers shopping in the travel stores will have the option to round up their order to the nearest dollar and donate that amount to the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund, according to a news release.

The promotion is not available in Mississippi or South Carolina.

Since TA & Petro began supporting the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund in 2010, it has raised and donated nearly $3 million for the nonprofit organization.

Truck drivers lack the same access to health that most Americans enjoy because of irregular working hours, long durations away from home and inability to take their trucks to clinic locations. One-third of truck drivers do not have health insurance.

The St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund is a 501(c)(3) charity organization that provides financial assistance to over-the-road and regional truck drivers when an illness or injury takes them out of work. The St. Christopher Fund provides programs that benefit professional drivers and the trucking industry, such as free vaccines, a tobacco cessation program, and health and wellness challenges.

“We’re committed to giving back to the millions of professional drivers who call us their home away from home,” Barry Richards, president of Westlake-Ohio-based TravelCenters of America, said in a news release. “These men and women sacrifice so much for our country, including their own physical health. This point-of-sale campaign provides an easy way for fellow drivers, our other customers and our employees to help those in need.”

The campaign will run at participating TA, Petro and TA Express truck stops through Nov. 30. For more information, visit www.TruckersFund.org or call 865-202-9428.

