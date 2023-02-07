St. Christopher Fund names fundraiser concert headliner

The St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund has signed singer-songwriter Levi Hummon to headline a benefit concert planned for Saturday, April 22, in Knoxville, Tenn.

The Highway to Hope concert is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Eastern at the Cotton Eyed Joe nightclub.

Tickets for the concert are available for $20 in advance, available here, and $25 at the door. All proceeds from the concert are intended to help the St. Christopher Fund support truck drivers in need.

Hummon is the son of Grammy-winning songwriter Marcus Hummon, who wrote songs for the Dixie Chicks, Tim McGraw and Rascal Flatts. Levi Hummon has released 30 songs of his own and has performed for 100 million livestreams.

In addition to the regular tickets, a VIP ticket is available for a show before the main concert. The VIP concert will feature a performance by the Lindsay Lawler Band and special guest Dave Nemo of RadioNemo.

The VIP pre-show concert is scheduled from 4:30-6 p.m. ET. The VIP ticket includes food, two drink tickets and the private concert. The cost is $99 for the VIP show, and the password is HOPE.

Tickets to the VIP concert can be purchased here.

This will be Lawler’s second appearance at a Highway to Hope concert. She joined headliner Wynonna Judd and other fellow country music artists, including John Schneider, Billy Dean and Heath Sanders for the inaugural Highway to Hope virtual concert in 2021. The inaugural concert raised more than $75,000 to help support professional over-the-road and regional drivers recently out of work because of an injury or illness.

Companies interested in sponsoring the event should contact Shannon Currier at the St. Christopher Fund.

The St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund sponsors a Rigs Without Cigs smoking cessation program, the Driving Down Diabetes program, and the Driven to be Healthy wellness program, among other services. The charity was founded in 2007. LL

