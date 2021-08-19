S&S Truck Parts recalls ‘insufficiently visible’ triangle kits

An unknown number of Ningbo Fuding Industrial triangle kits are being recalled by S&S Truck Parts.

On Aug. 17, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued a recall acknowledgment for S&S Truck Parts. According to the document, the company is recalling certain Ningbo Fuding Industrial triangle kits, model number RT069.

The S&S Truck Parts triangle kits may be insufficiently visible and not warn road users as intended.

Consequently, these triangle kits fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard, “Warning Devices.” The warning triangles may be insufficiently visible to oncoming vehicles, potentially increasing the risk of a crash.

As of Aug. 19, the company had not announced how many triangle kits are part of the recall. S&S Truck Parts does not have a remedy for the issue, nor does the company have a schedule for recall notifications.

Anyone who may think they have a triangle kit affected by the recall can call customer service at 800-621-1553 ext. 2125. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 21E-073. LL