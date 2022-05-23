Spring storms lead to Minnesota executive order

Following recent extreme weather conditions, an executive order providing relief from certain hours of service requirements is in effect through the end of the month in Minnesota.

The hours-of-service order applies to commercial drivers transporting fertilizer, anhydrous ammonia, pesticide and seed to aid spring crop planting in Minnesota.

Large hail, heavy rain, wind damage, power outages and extensive damage to silos, grain bins and other agricultural structures were cited as conditions that led to Gov. Tim Walz signing the order.

Neighboring states have also experienced similar problems because of weather.

In fact, North Dakota also recently issued an hours of service waiver for drivers hauling agricultural products that will expire on June 9.

The delayed spring planting season will likely affect crop yields, profitability and international trade, Walz said in the order.

Additionally, the Minnesota Farm Bureau, Minnesota Milk Producers Association and the Minnesota Pork Producers Association indicated their operations have been “significantly impacted” and have requested immediate help for the safe and efficient movement of livestock, poultry and feed, according to the Minnesota order.

This hours-of-service executive order does not relieve motor carriers and drivers from regulations pertaining to driver qualifications. A motor carrier operating under this order must not require or allow a fatigued or ill driver to operate a commercial motor vehicle. Upon the expiration of this order, or when a driver or motor carrier has been relieved of all duty and responsibility to provide direct assistance to the emergency relief efforts, a driver must take at least 34 consecutive hours off duty.

The Minnesota order is set to expire on May 31. LL

