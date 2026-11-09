Spot rates up, trucking jobs flat: What’s going on?

If spot rates are up significantly from a year ago, why are trucking jobs flat?

Trucking jobs held steady in October, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Meanwhile, spot linehaul rates were up to 35% higher than last year during the first week of November, according to DAT Freight and Analytics. In fact, van and reefer rates are higher than every year in a nine-year range except 2021 when rates skyrocketed in the wake of the pandemic.

The answer appears to be on the supply side. While freight demand has dictated trucking rates in the past, capacity has been moving the line throughout 2026, as noted in ACT Research’s For-Hire Trucking Index. Stricter enforcement of non-domiciled CDL and English-proficiency rules, combined with record-high diesel prices, is squeezing capacity.

DAT’s load board data points the same way. Truck posts on DAT One are 24% to 34% below a year ago, while load posts are 22% to 47% higher.

Motor carriers have been anxiously awaiting any kind of relief from the four-year freight recession. Just as that relief came in the form of rates sharply increasing in the second quarter, the conflict in Iran sent diesel prices soaring, eating into those gains and squeezing cash flow for smaller carriers.

“Stable employment points neither to further attrition nor to growth in truckload capacity,” said David Spencer, vice president of market intelligence at Arrive Logistics. “Truckload rates have done just enough to keep capacity steady despite a weak demand environment, growing regulatory pressure, elevated diesel costs and uncertainty around the EPA’s 2027 regulations.”

Although demand has remained relatively weak, there are fewer truck drivers available to haul what is out there.

Since April 2025, tens of thousands of drivers have been placed out of service for English-proficiency violations. New restrictions on non-domiciled CDLs are estimated to take out up to 200,000 drivers.

That has been enough to prop up rates, but increasing operating costs have posed a new set of problems for owner-operators and small carriers. Higher rates have helped smaller operations absorb ultra-high diesel prices, but many have already been hanging by a thread with a multiyear freight recession.

Drilling down further into the numbers, trucking jobs in long-distance truckload freight fell by 500 in September. Less-than-truckload employment went up by 800 jobs.

Instead of adding trucking jobs, the industry may be shuffling existing ones.

Avery Vise, FTR’s vice president of trucking, suggested the possibility that larger carriers may be absorbing drivers from smaller carriers.

“The surge in diesel prices to successive record highs has introduced a wild card into the truck freight market,” Vise said in the latest Trucking Conditions Index report. “As we noted last month and explored in more detail in our October report, if fuel costs were to force out many small carriers, the shift of drivers to larger carriers could relieve some of the tightness in trucking capacity.”

However, the jobs report will not show that kind of shift for everyone. The government employment survey counts workers on payrolls, which leaves out owner-operators. A small carrier shutting down while its drivers move to a larger fleet could show up as no change at all.

Fleets are not adding trucks either. Preliminary Class 8 truck orders totaled 13,500 in October, down 45% from a year ago, according to ACT Research. ACT attributed much of the drop to uncertainty over EPA’s emission rules for model year 2027 engines. The agency proposed changes in July but has yet to finalize them.

With fewer trucks, flat trucking job numbers and higher fuel bills, current rates are just enough to hold the line. LL