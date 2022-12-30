Spencer reflects on OOIDA’s past while looking towards the future

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association is entering its 50th anniversary year of fighting for the rights of all truckers. OOIDA President Todd Spencer recently sat down with Land Line to discuss the successes of the past five decades as well as the direction of the Association moving forward.

Spencer has been a part of OOIDA for the past 41 years, giving him a front-row seat for many of the Association’s defining moments. He fondly reflected on the Association’s humble beginnings, and he shared the secret to its success. Spencer says that while the founding members saw a need for truckers to have a unified voice, it was the passion of the members that would ultimately get OOIDA off the ground.

“We’re fortunate that there were enough truckers out there on the road that recognized this is something worth investing in and put their support behind it,” Spencer said. “The engagement and involvement from the members – in the role of activists, communicating where it needed to be and showing support when they needed to – that was the key to the success.”

Despite the achievements of the past 50 years, Spencer remains focused on the future. He knows there are still plenty of battles left to fight, such as increasing broker transparency, getting drivers access to restrooms, addressing the truck parking crisis, and fighting for higher pay. While the Association is working hard to address those issues – and making progress – there is still more work to be done.

With more than 150,000 members throughout the U.S. and Canada, the strength-in-numbers approach has served OOIDA well.

However, that progress can be helped along with an increase of support. While the Association’s unified voice is as strong as ever, Spencer encourages all truckers to join the fight.

“If you want the system to treat you fairly, you’ve got to be a participant. You got to be a player. You got to be involved,” he said. “OOIDA has always made it a priority to create an atmosphere where truckers could get behind and show their support. And if enough do it – and we’re persistent enough – you’re going to make some progress.”

Watch the full interview with OOIDA President Todd Spencer below.

You can read more about OOIDA’s 50th anniversary here. LL