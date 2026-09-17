Speeding is fine, until it’s your truck: Study reveals a double standard

The number on speed limit signs is supposed to be the maximum speed for motorists, but most drivers see it as merely a suggestion.

That statement may not sound surprising to truck drivers, who on a daily basis experience passenger vehicles flying past them while they are going the posted speed limit. But a recent study by the AAA Foundation concluded that claim to be pretty true.

While researchers discovered most drivers agree that speed limits are appropriate, nearly half believe that going slightly over the limit is not really speeding. When it comes to determining how fast to drive, half of motorists said matching the flow of traffic is safer than obeying the limit.

How fast is too fast?

According to the study, 10 mph over the posted speed limit seems to be the common threshold. Even then, study participants said there are situations where going even faster is acceptable. One common circumstance: passing a large truck or “otherwise unsafe vehicle,” which the study characterized as “avoiding road danger.”

Why are motorists driving fast? The most common answer is to get around slow drivers (31%), followed by getting to their destination faster (25%) and to avoid holding up traffic (21%).

Research shows that speeding doesn’t get most drivers anywhere much faster.

A different study published in July revealed that adhering to the posted speed limit increased travel time by a whopping 54 seconds per day. In addition to no real time savings, speeding drivers are burning through more fuel and, therefore, more money.

Another reason why drivers are putting the pedal to the metal is the perception that law enforcement is doing little to stop them. Many motorists believe that police enforcement does not begin until around 10-12 mph over the speed limit, giving them the green light to drive up to those speeds.

While relaxed enforcement allows drivers to travel at faster speeds, motorists strongly support targeted enforcement methods. Nearly 90% support increased police presence in areas with high crash potential, with about three-quarters fine with speed cameras. However, support for cameras fell to just above half when installed in drivers’ own neighborhoods.

Despite truckers being among the safest drivers on the road, four-wheelers want speed limiters on trucks but not their own vehicles.

Half are in favor of in-vehicle alerts when passing the speed limit in their next vehicle. But support for overridable speed limiters drop to 35%, with only a quarter wanting non-overridable speed limiters on their next vehicle.

However, two-thirds of respondents want any kind of speed limiter for trucks. The only other drivers that garnered more support are drivers with a DUI record or those with a record of serious speeding offenses.

Speed limits have been a hot topic in statehouses across the country. While Pennsylvania wants to allow local police to use speed radar, Arizona voters will decide whether or not to use speed cameras at all. Similar bills have been introduced in several other states. Meanwhile in Missouri, lawmakers paved the way to increase the speed limit on the interstates. LL