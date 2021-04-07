Speeding an emphasis during 2021 Operation Safe Driver Week

April 7, 2021

Land Line Staff

|

Watch your speed.

As part of this year’s Operation Safe Driver Week, the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance will be placing an emphasis on speeding.

From July 11-17, law enforcement will be looking for drivers engaging in risky behavior in or around commercial motor vehicles.

The decision to focus on speeders comes after an increased number of traffic fatalities, despite less travel last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Estimated rate of death on roads last year increased 24% over the previous 12-month period, while miles driven dropped 13%, according to preliminary estimates from the National Safety Council. This was the highest increase in rate of death calculated by the NSC in 96 years.

In addition to speeding, law enforcement personnel will be tracking other dangerous driver behaviors such as reckless or aggressive driving, distracted driving, following too closely, improper lane change, failure to obey traffic control devices, failure to use a seat belt, and evidence of drunk or drugged driving.

Violators will be pulled over and issued a warning or citation.

“Data shows that traffic stops and interactions with law enforcement help reduce problematic driving behaviors,” said CVSA President John Samis, a sergeant with the Delaware State Police. “By making contact with drivers during Operation Safe Driver Week, law enforcement personnel aim to make our roadways safer by targeting high-risk driving behaviors.”

In 2020, Operation Safe Driver Week resulted in nearly 11,000 warnings or citations being issued.

Operation Safe Driver Week is sponsored by CVSA in partnership with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and with support from the motor carrier industry and transportation safety organizations. This initiative aims to improve the behavior of all drivers, in or around commercial motor vehicles, through educational and traffic enforcement strategies.

To learn more about Operation Safe Driver Week, contact your local law enforcement agency. LL

