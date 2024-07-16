Speed-warning technology bill advances in California

A California Assembly committee has approved a reworked bill that previously required all cars and trucks sold in the state to include speed-assistance technology, in the form of speed warnings.

The Assembly Privacy and Consumer Protection Committee voted 8-3 to advance the revised bill that is touted to help reduce traffic deaths by requiring speed warnings.

‘Passive intelligent speed assistance’

Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, is behind this first-in-the-nation pursuit to mandate speed-assistance technology. He said more than 4,000 Californians die each year on state roadways and added that speed is a factor in about one-third of traffic fatalities.

“We are in a traffic safety crisis,” Wiener told the committee.

The original Senate version of his bill, SB961, included a requirement for every car, truck and bus manufactured and sold in the state to be equipped with speed limiters. The devices limit vehicle speed based on the speed limit for the roadway segment.

Wiener has highlighted a 2023 TRIP report that found traffic fatalities in California increased by 22% from 2019 to 2022. The figure compared to a 19% increase for the U.S. overall.

Despite the statistics supporting his concern, he previously amended the bill while in the Senate after hearing apprehension from others about using technology to prevent drivers from exceeding the posted speed by more than 10 mph for any reason.

The Senate-amended version would instead require vehicles manufactured or sold in the state to be equipped with “passive intelligent speed assistance.” The warning system would provide audio and video signals to alert drivers when they are traveling 10 mph over the posted speed.

The bill called for the system to be phased in over eight years. In 2029, half of new passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and buses manufactured or sold in the state would be required to have the warning system. All new vehicles would be required to have the warning system by 2032.

Our bill (SB 961) to reduce speeding by requiring new cars to alert drivers when they’re going >10 MPH over the speed limit passed its final policy committee. Thank you to our coalition — including families of people killed by speeding cars — for fighting for safer streets in CA pic.twitter.com/pbBXmhrKMU — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) July 3, 2024

Another round of revisions

The first revision made in the Assembly committee removed the phased deadlines for implementation. Instead, all new vehicles would be required to be equipped with the passive system by 2030. Additionally, passenger vehicles that do not include either GPS or a front-facing camera would be exempt from the requirement to be equipped with passive intelligent speed assistance.

Another change removes from the requirement trucks with a gross vehicle weight rating exceeding 8,500 pounds “for which a federal motor vehicle safety standard of any kind or character exists requiring either the passive or active control of speed.”

Todd Spencer, president of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, has said that driver training for all motor vehicles would go further in improving highway safety.

SB961 next heads to the Assembly Appropriations Committee before it can move to the full Assembly. If approved there, the bill would head back to the Senate for approval of Assembly changes. LL

