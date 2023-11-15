Speed ticket cameras authorization pursued at Michigan statehouse

Pursuit at the Michigan statehouse would bring speed ticket cameras to the state.

Currently, there are no communities in the state that use red-light cameras or speed cameras. Michigan law requires law enforcement to witness violations.

Speed cameras to nab drivers who disobey traffic rules are used in more than 200 communities across the nation, according to the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety.

Officials with the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association said the focus on the revenue-generating devices ignores the more logical and reasoned approach to roads and traffic: Keep traffic moving in as safe a manner as possible.

House Bills 4132 and 4133

The Michigan Senate Transportation, Mobility and Infrastructure Committee met recently to discuss House-approved legislation that would authorize automated speed enforcement in work zones.

Sponsored by Rep. Will Snyder, D-Muskegon, two bills would permit speed ticket cameras to enforce vehicle speeds in work zones on a highway or street. Specifically, HB4132 and HB4133 would give the Michigan State Police and the Michigan DOT permission to utilize automated enforcement at sites that do not have guard rails or other barriers.

Ticket cameras would be authorized for use in affected areas when construction workers are present. Owners of vehicles found traveling at least 10 mph above the posted speed limit would receive violation notices in the mail.

First-time offenders would receive a written warning in the mail. Repeat offenders with violations within three years would face fines up to $150. Subsequent offenses within the same time frame would result in fines up to $300.

A sign must be posted 1 mile before the start of a work zone to notify drivers about the use of automated enforcement.

Additionally, a work zone safety fund would be created with the state DOT coordinating with state police and local law enforcement to increase police presence within work zones, to fund devices and to make other safety enhancements.

Snyder told the committee the ticket cameras could be beneficial to help Michigan counter worker injuries and fatalities in affected areas. He added that over the past 10 years, the state has averaged 14 worker fatalities in work zones annually.

“This legislation would increase safety measures in road construction sites for workers and motorists across our state,” Snyder testified.

He also said that 17 states allow for the use of speed ticket cameras in construction zones.

Senate Transportation Committee Chair Erika Geiss, D-Taylor, said more work will be done on the bills before a possible vote to approve.

Federal backing

Federal guidance from early 2022 authorizing states to tap billions for roadway safety programs has resulted in state lawmakers across the country adopting and pursuing legislation covering automated cameras.

The technology has been touted by the U.S. Department of Transportation as one tool to aid in reducing traffic fatalities.

The agency stated that “automated speed enforcement, if deployed equitably and applied appropriately to roads with the greatest risk of harm due to speeding, can provide significant safety benefits and save lives.” LL

