Speed, red-light camera rule revisions now law in six states

Rule revisions for speed and red-light cameras have been approved at statehouses from Washington to Delaware.

Speed cameras used to ticket drivers who disobey traffic rules are used in more than 260 communities across the nation, the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety reports. There are about 340 communities that employ red-light cameras.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association contends the focus on the revenue-generating devices ignores the more logical and reasoned approach to roads and traffic: Keep traffic moving in as safe a manner as possible.

Connecticut

Cities and towns in Connecticut have been given access to automatic cameras to ticket loud vehicles.

Communities across the state have ordinances against loud, modified exhaust pipes. But supporters have said the ordinances are difficult to enforce.

One year after authorizing the use of red-light and speed cameras in the state, Gov. Ned Lamont has signed into law a 258-page bonding bill that includes a provision to permit localities to use “photo noise violation monitoring devices” to record vehicle noise in excess of 80 decibels.

Offending vehicle owners would initially receive a written warning. Repeat offenders would be mailed $100 violations. Additional violations would result in escalating fine amounts.

Critics have said one problem with the devices is that they are unable to distinguish between vehicles that have modified mufflers and vehicles that simply need a muffler repair.

Any municipality in the state now can adopt an ordinance to authorize use of photo noise monitoring devices.

Iowa

A new Iowa law puts limits on the use of speed cameras.

State law has not prohibited nor allowed the use of speed and red-light cameras. However, the state’s Legislative Services Agency reported there are at least 24 cities and towns that operate automated or remote systems for traffic law enforcement.

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law a bill to require local governments to obtain a permit from the Iowa Department of Transportation to use speed-ticketing devices. Tickets could be issued for exceeding the posted speed limit by more than 10 mph.

The new law forbids local governments with populations below 20,001 from using mobile ticket cameras that change locations. Affected communities could still issue warnings.

Cities and towns already using ticket cameras must submit justification for their cameras to the state DOT. The agency has until Oct. 1 to decide whether the camera programs are justified.

Additionally, revenue from the ticketing devices must be used for transportation infrastructure improvements or for local law enforcement or fire departments.

Louisiana

In Louisiana, a new law that took effect the first of the month reverses course on a two-year-old law permitting the use of speed cameras along the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.

Motorists are permitted to travel up to 60 mph along the Interstate 10 span in South Louisiana. Truck drivers are permitted to travel up to 55 mph along the span connecting Lafayette and Baton Rouge. Additionally, trucks are limited to use the left lane only for passing.

In 2022, then-Gov. John Bel Edwards signed into law a bill authorizing the use of enforcement cameras to track vehicle travel times.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development this spring started posting the speed cameras on the 18-mile span. The project had a June completion date.

Gov. Jeff Landry signed into law a bill to repeal camera authorization. SB379 also eliminates double fines for speeding on the span.

Sen. Blake Miguez, R-New Iberia, said the state would be better served to rely on local law enforcement to patrol the roadway.

Another new law in the Pelican State requires each municipality that uses red-light or speed cameras to give anyone found in violation to appeal their citation.

There are eight locales around the state that use speed cameras, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The cities of Baton Rouge and New Orleans use red-light cameras.

SB302 allows vehicle owners to sign an affidavit that they were not behind the wheel at the time of the offense. If this signature were successful, the fine would be dropped.

Maryland

One new Maryland law is intended to increase the deterrent to speeding in work zones.

Statute limits use of speed cameras to state highway work zones and school zones. A police officer is required to be present.

Violators face $40 fines with a portion of the revenue routed to the camera provider.

The Maryland Department of Transportation reported in fiscal year 2023 there were 335,888 camera citations issued for work zone speeding. Fine amounts totaled about $9.7 million.

In an effort to boost the speeding deterrent, the new law doubles the fine for speeding in work zones captured on camera from $40 to $80. Starting Jan. 1, 2025, the fine amount will increase to $250.

The requirement that an officer be present to issue an automated citation is also removed.

Additionally, a local government authority is permitted to use work zone speed cameras on roadways that are not an expressway or controlled-access highway.

Minnesota

In Minnesota, a spending bill signed into law includes a provision to install ticket cameras in certain highway work zones.

The authorization to use speed cameras and red-light cameras is limited to the city of Minneapolis and neighboring Mendota Heights.

First-time violations would result in a warning. Repeat offenders would face $40 fines.

Offenders nabbed for exceeding the posted speed limit by at least 20 mph would face $80 fines.

Motorists found in violation will have the option to take a traffic safety course to avoid a fine. That option does not apply to commercial drivers.

Additionally, any CDL holder will be prohibited from the course option whether they committed the violation in a commercial vehicle or a personal vehicle.

The four-year pilot program is scheduled to run from Aug. 1, 2025, through July 31, 2029.

Vermont

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott signed into law a bill that covers the use of speed cameras in work zones.

Effective July 1, 2025, ticket cameras are permitted on limited-access highways that include Interstates 89 and 91.

Previously S184, the new law permits state and local officials to employ the technology to enforce speed limits. Violations in affected areas occur when drivers speed by more than 10 mph above the posted limit.

First violations within 12 months of enactment will result in a warning. Repeat offenses within one year will result in an $80 fine. Subsequent violations within the same time period will result in a $160 fine.

Cameras can be used only while crews are active in a work zone.

The program has an Oct. 1, 2026, sunset date.

Washington

A new Washington law now in effect addresses the use of automated enforcement cameras.

Speed cameras are permitted by Washington state law and by city ordinance. Locations are limited to school, public park and hospital zones. Other locations of concern can also be outfitted with ticket cameras.

A 2023 law expanded the use of speed cameras to highway work zones. Citations can be issued only when workers are present. The new rule was implemented in July.

Formerly HB2384, the new law authorizes more cities and counties to place speed cameras on city streets and in work zones. The city of Seattle’s use of cameras to detect restricted-lane violations is also made permanent.

Any trained or authorized “civilian employee” is authorized to review video from the cameras to determine when a violation may have occurred. The authority to review potential violations has been limited to sworn police officers.

Bills still active

A pursuit at the California statehouse would expand the list of cities authorized to post speed cameras.

State law already allows for the use of red-light cameras. The ticketing tool is used in more than 30 areas around the state.

One year ago, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a bill permitting speed cameras as a tool to enforce posted speeds.

The rule authorizes a five-year pilot program to utilize speed cameras in areas described as “safety corridors.” Areas covered include those with a high number of crashes, where street racing events are common and school zones.

Freeways and expressways are excluded.

The cities of Glendale, Los Angeles, Long Beach, Oakland and San Jose, as well as the city and county of San Francisco, are authorized to post the cameras.

The locales are permitted to operate up to 125 cameras. The number of cameras authorized is based on population.

One bill halfway through the statehouse would add the city of Malibu to the list of locales permitted to post speed cameras. SB1297 would permit the devices to be posted along the Pacific Coast Highway in the city.

A bill memo explained that over the past 15 years, the affected stretch of roadway had 59 people killed in wrecks. Speed was provided as the primary factor in each incident.

Offenders would face escalating fines determined by the vehicle’s speed.

SB1297 would authorize a 60-day warning period for first-time offenders who exceed the posted speed by 11-15 mph.

The bill is in the Assembly Appropriations Committee. Senate lawmakers already approved it.

Michigan

Two Michigan bills nearing passage would bring speed cameras to the state.

Currently, neither red-light cameras or speed cameras are used in the state. Michigan law requires law enforcement to witness violations.

A two-bill package awaiting final Senate floor votes would authorize automated speed enforcement in work zones.

HB4132 and HB4133 would permit speed cameras to enforce vehicle speeds in highway work zones. Specifically, the Michigan State Police and the Michigan Department of Transportation would be given permission to utilize automated enforcement at sites that do not have guard rails or other barriers.

Ticket cameras would be authorized for use in affected areas when construction workers are present. Owners of vehicles found traveling at least 10 mph above the posted speed limit would receive violation notices in the mail.

First-time offenders would receive a written warning in the mail. Repeat offenders with violations within three years would face fines up to $150. Subsequent offenses within the same time frame would result in fines up to $300.

A work zone safety fund also would be created, with the state Department of Treasury coordinating with state police and local law enforcement to increase police presence within work zones, to fund devices and to make other safety enhancements.

If approved by the full Senate, the bills would move back to the House for approval of Senate changes before heading to the governor’s desk.

New Jersey

One New Jersey bill is intended to limit the effect of red-light and speed cameras.

The state does not authorize the use of ticket cameras. Other states in the region, however, do utilize automated enforcement methods.

S3067 would prohibit the state’s Motor Vehicle Commission from providing identifying information for New Jersey licensed drivers to camera enforcement entities in other states.

Titled the “Camera Enforcement Inoculation Act,” the bill is modeled after a South Dakota law that prohibits the state from sharing information with other states for the collection of civil fines that result from camera tickets.

The Senate Transportation Committee voted unanimously to advance the bill. It awaits further consideration in the chamber.

New York

A bill headed to the New York governor’s desk would reauthorize New York City’s red-light camera program.

Since 1994, the program has enabled the use of red-light cameras at 150 intersections across the city.

State lawmakers approved S2812 to renew and expand the city’s red-light camera program, permitting the devices to be posted at 1,325 intersections.

Intersections with red-light cameras have seen a 58% decline in the number of severe injuries from collisions compared to the three years prior to installation, according to a bill memo.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has referred to the legislation as a “commonsense reform” that would allow the cameras to be placed at 10% of city intersections.

Ohio

In Ohio, a House bill would implement new rules on companies that operate speed cameras.

HB416 would require cameras to be registered with the state. A $100,000 license fee would be charged annually to the companies.

Advocates contend the requirement would help travelers know where the devices are located.

The Ohio Department of Public Safety would be responsible for inspecting each camera monthly to confirm accuracy. Camera companies would be charged $5,000 monthly per device for the service.

Ticket revenue distribution would remain the same. Local municipalities would continue to collect 60%, and camera companies would get the rest.

An 8% state tax would be added to a company’s revenue.

The bill is in the House Homeland Security Committee. LL

