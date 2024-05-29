Speed, red-light camera rule revisions approved, pursued in 12 states

Rule revisions for speed and red-light ticket cameras are a continuing topic at statehouses from California to New York.

Speed cameras used to ticket drivers who disobey traffic rules are used in more than 230 communities across the nation, the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety reports. There are about 340 communities that employ red-light cameras.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association contends the focus on the revenue-generating devices ignores the more logical and reasoned approach to roads and traffic: keep traffic moving in as safe a manner as possible.

California

Speed enforcement cameras are again receiving attention at the California statehouse.

One year ago, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a bill permitting speed cameras as a tool to enforce posted speeds.

State law already allowed for the use of red-light cameras. The ticketing tool is used in more than 30 areas around the state.

The 2023 rule authorizes a five-year pilot program to utilize speed cameras in areas described as “safety corridors.” Areas covered include those with a high number of crashes, where street racing events are common, and in school zones.

Freeways and expressways are excluded.

The cities of Glendale, Los Angeles, Long Beach, Oakland, San Jose, and the city and county of San Francisco are authorized to post the cameras.

The locales are permitted to operate up to 125 cameras. The number of cameras authorized is based on population.

Senate Bill 1297

The Senate voted 36-3 to advance one bill to add the city of Malibu to the list of locales permitted to post speed cameras. SB1297 would permit the speed detection devices to be posted along the Pacific Coast Highway in the city.

A bill memo explained that over the past 15 years, the affected stretch of roadway had 59 people killed in wrecks. Speed was provided as the primary factor in each incident.

The bill has moved to the Assembly. It awaits assignment to committee.

Assembly Bill 2809

Another bill would authorize speed cameras in highway work zones throughout the state.

AB2809 is in the Assembly Transportation Committee.

Connecticut

Cities and towns in Connecticut could soon get access to automatic cameras to ticket loud vehicles.

Communities across the state have ordinances against loud, modified exhaust pipes. Supporters said the ordinances, however, are difficult to enforce.

State lawmakers approved a 258-page bonding bill that includes a provision to permit localities to use “photo noise violation monitoring devices” to record vehicle noise in excess of 80 decibels.

Offending vehicle owners would initially receive a written warning. Repeat offenders would be mailed $100 violations. Additional violations would result in escalating fine amounts.

Critics said one problem with the devices is they are unable to distinguish between vehicles that have modified mufflers and vehicles that simply need a muffler repair.

Starting July 1, any municipality in the state can adopt an ordinance to authorize the use of photo noise monitoring devices.

Iowa

A new Iowa law puts limits on the use of speed ticket cameras.

Statute has not prohibited nor allowed the use of speed and red-light cameras. However, the state’s Legislative Services Agency reported there are at least 24 cities and towns that operate automated or remote systems for traffic law enforcement.

Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law a bill to require local governments to obtain a permit from the Iowa Department of Transportation to use speed ticketing devices. Tickets could be issued for exceeding the posted speed limit by more than 10 mph.

Previously HF2681, the new law forbids local governments with populations below 20,001 from using mobile ticket cameras that change locations. Affected communities could still issue warnings.

Cities and towns already using ticket cameras must submit justification for their cameras to the state DOT. The agency has until Oct. 1 to decide whether the camera programs are justified.

Additionally, revenue from the ticketing devices must be used for transportation infrastructure improvements, or for local law enforcement or fire departments.

Louisiana

In Louisiana, there are eight locales – including New Orleans and Shreveport – that use speed cameras, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The cities of Baton Rouge and New Orleans use red-light cameras.

Fines start at $60.

Senate Bill 379

Gov. Jeff Landry has signed into law a bill to reverse course on a two-year-old law that authorized the use of speed enforcement cameras along the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.

Motorists are permitted to travel up to 60 mph along the Interstate 10 span in South Louisiana. Truck drivers are permitted to travel up to 55 mph along the span connecting Lafayette and Baton Rouge. Additionally, trucks are limited to use the left lane only for passing.

In 2022, then-Gov. John Bel Edwards signed into law a bill authorizing the use of enforcement cameras to track vehicle travel times.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development this spring started posting the speed cameras on the 18-mile span. The project had a June completion date.

The new law repeals camera authorization. SB379 also eliminates double fines for speeding on the span.

Sen. Blake Miguez, R-New Iberia, told a Senate committee the state would be better served to “repeal the revenue-generating speed cameras” and instead rely on local law enforcement to patrol the roadway.

Thank you @LAGovJeffLandry for signing #SB379 into law preventing revenue generating speed cameras from being deployed on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. Law enforcement officers remain the best option to enforce the law and to prioritize safety on our roadways. #lalege #lagov pic.twitter.com/hO4RRof4Jq — Blake Miguez (@BlakeMiguezLA) May 24, 2024

House Bill 652

Another bill at the statehouse could derail the use of speed cameras throughout the state.

House lawmakers approved a bill to require speed camera systems to capture an image of the offending driver. Currently, the devices only photograph the speeding vehicle. Systems that do not adhere to the rule would be prohibited from issuing citations.

Rep. Daryl Deshotel, R-Marksville, told the Senate Transportation, Highways and Public Works Committee his legislation is designed to hold speeding drivers – not vehicle owners – accountable.

HB652 awaits a Senate committee vote.

Maryland

In Maryland, Gov. Wes Moore recently signed into law a bill to increase the deterrent to speeding in work zones.

Statute limits the use of speed cameras to state highway work zones and in school zones. A police officer is required to be present.

Violators face $40 fines with a portion of the revenue routed to the camera provider.

The Maryland Department of Transportation reported in fiscal year 2023 there were 335,888 camera citations issued for work zone speeding. Fine amounts totaled about $9.7 million.

In an effort to boost the speeding deterrent, the new law doubles the fine for speeding in work zones captured on camera from $40 to $80. Starting Jan. 1, 2025, the fine amount will increase to $250.

The requirement that an officer be present to issue an automated citation is also removed.

Additionally, a local government authority is permitted to use work zone speed cameras on roadways that are not an expressway or controlled access highway.

Michigan

Nearing passage at the Michigan statehouse is a bill to bring speed ticket cameras to the state.

Currently, neither red-light cameras or speed cameras are used in the state. Michigan law requires law enforcement to witness violations.

A two-bill package awaiting final Senate floor votes would authorize automated speed enforcement in work zones.

HB4132 and HB4133 would permit speed ticket cameras to enforce vehicle speeds in highway work zones. Specifically, the Michigan State Police and the Michigan DOT would be given permission to utilize automated enforcement at sites that do not have guard rails or other barriers.

Ticket cameras would be authorized for use in affected areas when construction workers are present. Owners of vehicles found traveling at least 10 mph above the posted speed limit would receive violation notices in the mail.

First-time offenders would receive a written warning in the mail. Repeat offenders with violations within three years would face fines up to $150. Subsequent offenses within the same time frame would result in fines up to $300.

A work zone safety fund also would be created with the state Treasury coordinating with state police and local law enforcement to increase police presence within work zones, to fund devices and to make other safety enhancements.

If approved by the full Senate, the bills would move back to the House for approval of Senate changes before they can head to the governor’s desk.

Minnesota

A sizeable spending bill at the Minnesota statehouse includes a provision to install ticket cameras in certain highway work zones.

The authorization to use speed cameras and red-light cameras would be limited to the city of Minneapolis and neighboring Mendota Heights.

The four-year pilot program would run from Aug. 2025 through July 2029.

New Jersey

On the move in New Jersey is a bill that is intended to limit the effect of red-light and speed cameras.

The state does not authorize the use of ticket cameras. Other states in the region, however, do utilize automated enforcement methods.

The Senate Transportation Committee voted unanimously to advance a bill that would prohibit the state’s Motor Vehicle Commission from providing identifying information for New Jersey licensed drivers to camera enforcement entities in other states.

Titled the “Camera Enforcement Inoculation Act,” S3067 is modeled after a South Dakota law that prohibits the state from sharing information with other states for the collection of civil fines that result from camera tickets.

New York

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has thrown her support behind reauthorization of New York City’s red-light camera program.

Since 1994, the program has enabled the use of red-light cameras at 150 intersections across the city.

S2812 would renew and expand the city’s red-light camera program to permit 1,325 intersections to be posted with the devices.

Intersections posted with red-light cameras have seen a 58% decline in the number of severe injuries from collisions compared to the three years prior to installation, the bill memo reads.

“This common-sense reform would allow the cameras to be placed at 10% of city intersections.”

A second bill, S451, would suspend vehicle registrations of “persistent offenders” of traffic cameras. Specifically, a fifth traffic violation within a 12-month period would result in a suspended registration.

Ohio

An Ohio House bill would implement new rules on speed camera operating companies.

HB416 would require cameras to be registered with the state. A $100,000 license fee would be charged annually to companies.

Advocates contend the requirement would help travelers know where the devices are located.

Another provision would make the Ohio Department of Public Safety responsible for inspecting each camera monthly to confirm accuracy. Camera companies would be charged $5,000 monthly per device for the service.

Ticket revenue distribution would remain the same. Local municipalities would continue to collect 60% and companies would get the rest.

An 8% state tax would be added to a company’s revenue.

The bill is in the House Homeland Security Committee.

Vermont

A bill on the Vermont governor’s desk covers the use of speed cameras in work zones.

S184 would permit ticket cameras in limited-access highways that include Interstates 89 and 91.

State and local officials would be permitted to employ the technology to enforce speed limits.

Violations would occur when speeding by more than 10 mph above the posted limit.

First violations would result in a warning. Repeat offenses within one year would result in an $80 fine. Subsequent violations within the same time period would result in $160 fines.

Cameras would only be used while crews are active in a work zone.

Washington

Effective June 6, a new Washington law covers the use of automated enforcement cameras.

Speed cameras now are permitted by Washington state law and by city ordinance. Locations are limited to school, public park and hospital zones. Other locations of concern can also be outfitted with ticket cameras.

A 2023 law expanded the use of speed ticket cameras to highway work zones. Citations can only be issued when workers are present. The new rule will be implemented in July.

Previously HB2384, the new law authorizes more cities and counties to place speed cameras on city streets and in work zones. The city of Seattle’s use of cameras to detect restricted lane violations also has been made permanent.

Any trained or authorized “civilian employee” also is authorized to review video to determine when an automated safety camera violation occurred. The authority to review potential violations has been limited to sworn police officers. LL

More Land Line coverage of state news is available.