Speed limiters are focus of state lawmaker

A Pennsylvania lawmaker wants to use new technology to help slow drivers who have a problem with speeding.

Sen. Sean Dougherty, D-Philadelphia, is pursuing legislation that would provide the state with another tool to help improve road safety.

Dougherty highlighted that 2024 crash data from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation shows there were more than 23,000 speed-related crashes in the state. More than 350 of the crashes resulted in at least one fatality.

“These are not just numbers, but rather preventable tragedies that devastate communities across the Commonwealth,” Dougherty wrote in a memo to legislators.

He added that fines, license points and suspensions “have not been sufficient to deter the most dangerous drivers on the road, especially repeat offenders.”

Dougherty said that Intelligent Speed Assistance systems provide a new avenue to address the public safety issue.

The system is described as using GPS data to provide active speed limit control information to help prevent excessive speeds.

His legislative proposal would establish a program to allow for the option to install speed assistance equipment in vehicles of individuals convicted of certain speed-related offenses.

He said the program would be an alternative to suspending a person’s driving privileges. Some repeat offenders would be required to have the system installed.

“Protecting Pennsylvanians is of utmost importance, and creating an ISA system-based program will help slow down drivers with habitual speeding violations for their own safety and the public’s safety,” Dougherty wrote.

The bill has yet to be introduced.

Todd Spencer, president of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, has said that driver training for all motor vehicles would go farther in improving highway safety in Pennsylvania and elsewhere.

Systems approved elsewhere

Dougherty highlighted new programs in Virginia and Washington.

The state of Washington adopted a program earlier this year. The new law will require individuals with at least one moving violation for excessive speeding or reckless driving to pay for installation of a speed limiter.

The device prevents a vehicle from exceeding a preset speed limit. An override feature is available three times per month.

The new law is set to take effect in January 2029.

In April, Virginia was the first state to take action on the issue.

Starting July 1, 2026, the new law applies for motorists convicted of driving more than 100 mph.

Judges will decide whether to require devices as punishment for reckless drivers.

Georgia and California lawmakers also acted over the past year to approve intelligent speed assistance systems.

The Georgia bill aimed to allow courts to require the devices in vehicles of drivers convicted of reckless stunt driving. In California, a bill aimed to require vehicles manufactured or sold in the state to be equipped with technology to prevent drivers from exceeding the posted speed by more than 10 mph.

Governors in both states later vetoed the bills. LL

