Speed limiters are moving beyond trucks. What happens next?

A speed governor used to be something truckers worried about when they wanted to get a job done.

Now states are looking at similar technology for another reason: to keep super speeders under control.

Speed limiters are moving beyond the trucking world and into courtrooms. In some states, a judge can make the device a condition of keeping your license after serious speeding or reckless driving.

That raises a bigger question for everyone behind the wheel: If the government can limit how fast your vehicle goes, how far will that power go?

The tool is called Intelligent Speed Assistance. It reads the posted speed limit and can limit a vehicle once it reaches a set speed.

The Vision Zero Network compares the technology to ignition interlocks. Those devices keep people convicted of drunk driving from starting their vehicles. More than 30 states use the systems.

Truckers already know speed limiters. Basic governors have been part of trucking for years.

That makes this trend different for truckers. The technology itself is not new. What is changing is who can be ordered to use it, and why.

But the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association questions whether another device is the right fix. For truckers, that raises a bigger question: Does technology change dangerous behavior, or does better driver training do more?

States are putting the brakes on super speeders

The rules are spreading, but states are not taking the same road. Some use speed limiters as an alternative to losing a license. Others make the technology part of a court order.

Virginia became the first state with a statewide court-ordered Intelligent Speed Assistance program for extreme speeding.

Since July 1, judges can order drivers convicted of severe speeding, reckless driving or street racing to install the device.

The court order typically lasts six months.

Virginia’s program looks at where this trend is headed: keep driving, but only with technology standing between the driver and the gas pedal.

Maryland followed on Oct. 1. The new law requires drivers convicted of repeat speeding, reckless driving or other serious offenses to install the device to keep driving.

Supporters say the technology is already proven.

“It is technology that’s been used for over-the-road trucking and long-distance logistics for about a decade,” Delegate Nick Allen, D-Baltimore, said. “This is just another application for this technology.”

That trucking connection is a key part of the debate. The technology is moving from commercial vehicles into court-ordered programs for individual drivers.

Allen said the program gives drivers another choice besides losing their license. He said it could make roads safer.

The Maryland Department of Transportation says speed plays a role in one out of every three crashes statewide. Officials hope the devices can finally put the brakes on repeat offenders.

Hawaii

Hawaii is adding its own tool for dealing with super speeders.

A new law lets courts require passive speed-assist technology for drivers convicted of excessive speeding.

Racing-related offenses could also lead to a court order for a speed-limiting device. The law takes effect Jan. 1, 2028.

Illinois

Illinois is putting the brakes on repeat super speeders.

State officials reported more than 300,000 crashes in 2024. Speed was a factor in nearly one-third of crashes and almost half of fatal crashes.

The new law creates a speed-limiter program for repeat offenders.

Judges can order a device for drivers who lose their license after two serious speeding offenses within 12 months. The rule covers reckless driving or speeds at least 26 mph over the limit.

Drivers must keep the limiter installed for six months to one year to keep their license.

The law takes effect Jan. 1, 2028.

Arizona

Arizona is taking a different approach to super speeders.

Unlike Maryland and Virginia, Arizona frames the limiter as a way to keep some drivers working instead of taking away their driving privileges.

Judges can order some drivers convicted of serious speeding offenses to install a speed limiter instead of losing their license. Refusing the device means losing driving privileges.

The limiter stays in place for the suspension or revocation period. It must let drivers go up to 10 mph over the posted limit for 60 seconds.

The law also covers employer-owned commercial vehicles.

Rep. Quang Nguyen, R-Prescott, called it a “get back to work” rule.

Drivers convicted of highway racing or reckless driving cannot use the program. The new law takes effect July 1, 2027.

New York

New York is taking aim at its worst speed-camera offenders.

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a budget bill creating a New York City pilot program.

Drivers who rack up 16 or more speed-camera tickets in one year must install a device to keep driving legally.

“New York is putting these super speeders on notice,” Hochul said.

Starting next year, affected drivers will have 45 days to install the device or lose their vehicle registration.

If the pilot program works, New York could expand the program to other communities. That makes New York one to watch. If the pilot expands, speed-camera tickets could become a much bigger trigger for court-ordered technology.

The budget also expands work-zone speed cameras to more roads statewide.

Georgia

Georgia is giving courts another way to deal with super speeders.

A new law allows judges to order speed-limiting devices for qualifying drivers convicted of extreme speeding or reckless driving.

The program will take full effect July 1, 2028.

Washington

Washington is putting its own speed-limiter rules on the books.

Under the new law, a speed-limiter program begins in January 2029.

Drivers convicted of reckless or excessive speeding must pay to have a limiter installed. Drivers can override the device three times each month. After that, the limiter will block them from going over the posted speed limit.

That makes Washington’s approach one of the stricter ones: drivers get limited chances to override the system before the limiter takes over completely.

The device must stay in place for up to 150 days.

For truckers, the bigger question is where this trend stops. Speed governors have been part of trucking for years. Now states are asking whether the same technology should become a condition of staying behind the wheel. LL

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