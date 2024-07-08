Speed limiter rulemaking delayed again

A proposal to require speed limiters on commercial motor vehicles isn’t expected until May 2025, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s latest regulatory agenda.

The release of the Spring 2024 Unified Regulatory Agenda marks the latest delay for the controversial rulemaking that has been met with considerable opposition from truck drivers, lawmakers and numerous industry organizations.

In 2022, FMCSA resurrected a 2016 rulemaking by issuing an advance notice of supplemental proposed rulemaking regarding speed-limiting devices on commercial motor vehicles with a gross vehicle weight of 26,001 pounds or more.

The 2022 notice received more than 15,000 comments, with the majority coming from truck drivers opposed to a mandate. The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, which represents small-business truckers, contends that the requirement would hinder safety by creating dangerous speed differentials and increasing the risk of crashes between cars and trucks.

Despite the opposition, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has maintained its plan to move forward with a formal speed limiter proposal that will include a top speed.

But that plan has been forced to take several detours. Previous agency projections for the proposal’s release included June 2023, December 2023 and May 2024. Now, FMCSA is targeting May 2025.

“FMCSA intends to proceed with a motor carrier-based speed limiter rulemaking by preparing a supplemental notice of proposed rulemaking to follow up on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s and FMCSA’s jointly issued Sept. 7, 2016, notice of proposed rulemaking on this subject,” the DOT wrote in the regulatory agenda. “The new rulemaking in subsequent consultation with NHTSA, will consider whether additional regulatory actions should be taken concerning CMV manufacturer requirements.”

The DOT says the rulemaking will focus on commercial motor vehicles weighing 26,001 pounds or more that are operating in interstate commerce and are equipped with an electronic engine control unit.

Previous notices regarding speed limiters have not proposed a top speed. However, truck safety groups have advocated limiting heavy-duty trucks to no faster than 60 mph. Other suggested top speeds have included 65, 68 and 70 mph.

Opponents quickly point to the drastic speed differentials that would be created as some highways in the United States have speed limits as fast as 85 mph. Even more, the flow of traffic on interstates is often faster than the speed limit. That means the rule could lead to cars traveling 30 mph faster than trucks on the same road.

“Studies and research have already proven what we were all taught long ago in driver’s ed classes – that traffic is safest when vehicles all travel at the same relative speed,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer said. “Limiting trucks to speeds below the flow of traffic increases interactions between vehicles, which can lead to more crashes.”

Lawmakers also have joined the fight against a speed limiter mandate.

The DRIVE Act, which would prohibit FMCSA from moving forward with any rule or regulation mandating speed limiters, has been introduced in the House and Senate. An appropriations bill also includes a provision that attempts to stop the rulemaking.

In addition to OOIDA, the DRIVE Act is supported by such organizations as the American Farm Bureau Federation, the Livestock Marketing Association, the National Association of Small Trucking Companies, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and the Western States Trucking Association.

Other agenda items

Other noteworthy agenda items for truckers include rulemakings to improve broker transparency and a mandate for automatic emergency braking systems.

A proposal to combat broker fraud is still on track to be released in October. Meanwhile, a final rule that will require automatic emergency braking systems on heavy-duty trucks has been bumped to January.

Check back to Land Line for additional stories on the DOT’s latest regulatory agenda. LL