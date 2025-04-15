Speed limit rule changes a topic at multiple statehouses

Speed limit revisions are a topic of conversation at statehouses from California to New York. Most legislation calls for keeping speed limits for cars and trucks uniform. Two states with bills to add speed limit differentials are headed in the opposite direction.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association believes roadways are safest when all vehicles are allowed to travel the same speed. The Association does not advocate for a specific speed limit.

New Mexico

One bad bill in New Mexico met its demise in the House. Senate lawmakers previously passed the now-failed bill to create a speed limit differential for cars and trucks.

New Mexico has 75 mph speed limits for all vehicles traveling on the state’s largest highways. A 2-year-old law mandates that large trucks traveling on multi-lane highways outside of municipalities stay in the right-hand lane.

Sen. George Munoz, D-Gallup, was behind the legislation to slow down trucks to 65 mph on affected roadways.

Before its demise, OOIDA issued a Call to Action on the bill asking recipients to contact House lawmakers. The alert pointed out that “speed differentials create more interactions between vehicles, which leads to dangerous passing, aggressive driving and more accidents.”

The Association communicated the same message to the bill sponsor.

Montana

The Montana Legislature has approved a bill that would create a nighttime speed limit differential on a stretch of roadway in the south-central portion of the state.

HB312 would authorize passenger vehicles traveling U.S. 287 between Townsend and Interstate 90 near Three Forks to travel 75 mph during the day and 70 mph at night. Both speeds would be 5 mph faster than current limits.

The change is touted to simplify overtaking and passing other vehicles, including commercial vehicles.

Trucks traveling the same stretch would continue to be limited to 65 mph day or night. As a result of the changes for passenger vehicles, the speed differential along the stretch of U.S. 287 would be 10 mph during the day and 5 mph at night.

The Montana Department of Transportation described the stretch of roadway as the best candidate in the state to permit faster travel for passenger vehicles. The agency added that the revision could later be applied on other roadways.

Rep. Andrea Olsen, D-Missoula, questioned whether a better alternative would be to keep motorists at the same speed allowed now and further lower the truck speed limit.

Rep. Jedediah Hinkle, R-Belgrade, said the highway is suited for faster travel for passenger vehicles.

A fiscal analysis attached to the bill states the Montana Highway Patrol assumes that 20% of speeding citations along the route would no longer be written due to speed limit changes.

HB312 next heads to the governor’s desk.

Florida

One bill moving through the Florida Senate would bump up speed limits 5 mph for all vehicles on certain highways.

State law authorizes travel up to 70 mph on limited-access highways. On divided highways outside an urban area of 5,000 or more people, with at least four lanes, 65-mph travel is permitted. Other roadways the state DOT deems “safe and advisable” can be posted at 60 mph.

S462 would permit speeds to be increased from 70 mph to 75 mph on limited-access highways that include Interstate 95 and the Florida Turnpike. Other highways outside an urban area that have at least four lanes and are a divided highway would have speeds increased from 65 mph to 70 mph. Other roadways under FDOT’s jurisdiction would have speeds increased from 60 mph to 65 mph.

The bill includes revisions to minimum speed rules. Specifically, the highway department would be required to determine the safe and advisable minimum speed on all highways.

S462 has advanced from three committees and awaits a final Senate floor vote. If approved, it would move to the House.

A House bill with the same maximum speed limit provisions, H567, is in a House committee.

Last week, the Senate Transportation Committee advanced our bill to raise speed limits on Florida highways and streamline roadwork disputes to keep our state moving forward! pic.twitter.com/3MsIYjP0Zw — Nick DiCeglie (@NickDiCeglie) March 25, 2025

North Dakota

A bill halfway through the North Dakota statehouse would authorize higher speed limits on the state’s fastest roadways.

Statute permits vehicles to travel 75 mph on Interstates 29 and 94.

The Senate Transportation Committee is considering a bill to increase speed limits for all vehicles on interstates to 80 mph. House lawmakers already approved HB1298.

Bill sponsors said the North Dakota DOT would initially increase speeds along the interstates in areas that are determined to be able to easily handle the speed increase. The agency would do work to upgrade other areas that could handle the increase with minor improvements.

Multiple amendments are being considered in committee, including a provision to authorize variable speed limit signs in certain places.

North Carolina

A similar pursuit in the North Carolina General Assembly would permit the state DOT to boost the speed limit to 75 mph on certain roadways.

North Carolina statute authorizes all vehicles to travel 70 mph on interstates and other controlled-access highways. The highway department is authorized to set “a reasonable and safe speed limit” based on engineering and traffic levels.

A bipartisan bill in the House Transportation Committee, H112, would apply to roadways that include I-95, Interstate 40, Interstate 87 and U.S. 1 along stretches where it is deemed appropriate for a higher maximum speed. The speed rule would also apply to toll roads.

New York

Two New York bills would increase the speed limit for cars and trucks.

Vehicles now are permitted to travel 65 mph on interstate highways and other limited-access roads.

A3571 and S1500 would authorize speeds for cars and trucks to increase by 5 mph to 70 mph. The state DOT and the New York Thruway Authority would be permitted to implement the change.

Each bill is in its respective chamber’s transportation committee.

California

In California, the Assembly Transportation Committee is scheduled to consider a bill on April 21 that would make changes to how speed limits are set.

California law states that speed limits be set based on the 85th percentile formula. The 85th percentile speed rule is the speed at or below which 85% of vehicles travel in free-flowing traffic.

AB1014 would change the rule to enable Caltrans to reduce speed limits by as much as 5 mph on portions of state highways that are not freeways. The rule would apply to stretches of highway that are identified as needing modification to accommodate pedestrians and other vulnerable users.

The bill is described as providing more flexibility in setting speed limits on state highways. LL

More Land Line coverage of state news is available.